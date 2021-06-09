Living Well series to begin in July

Beginning in July, Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department will be hosting a Living Well class series for adults living with chronic disease.
The class will meet once a week on Mondays beginning July 19, 2021, at 1 p.m. and will run for six weeks. Participants will learn how to better manage living with chronic disease. Topics to be covered include: medication and symptom management, healthy eating, physical activity, working with health care teams, problem solving and much more.
People who will benefit from the class series include those who are living with or caring for someone with diabetes, heart disease, cancer, arthritis, fibromyalgia, chronic pain, or any other chronic condition.
Class will be held at the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department office at 1121 S. 13th St., Tekamah. There is no cost for this six-week class but pre-registration is required.
Please register online at the department’s Web site at www.elvphd.org (click on Class/Event) or call 402-529-2233.