 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Living Well series to begin in July

Living Well series to begin in July

Beginning in July, Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department will be hosting a Living Well class series for adults living with chronic disease.

The class will meet once a week on Mondays beginning July 19, 2021, at 1 p.m. and will run for six weeks. Participants will learn how to better manage living with chronic disease. Topics to be covered include: medication and symptom management, healthy eating, physical activity, working with health care teams, problem solving and much more.

People who will benefit from the class series include those who are living with or caring for someone with diabetes, heart disease, cancer, arthritis, fibromyalgia, chronic pain, or any other chronic condition.

Class will be held at the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department office at 1121 S. 13th St., Tekamah. There is no cost for this six-week class but pre-registration is required.

Please register online at the department’s Web site at www.elvphd.org (click on Class/Event) or call 402-529-2233.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lions honor Schlickbernd
Community

Lions honor Schlickbernd

Tekamah Lions Club member Doug Schlickbernd was awarded a Melvin Jones Fellowship during the club’s cookout meeting May 10 at Athletic Park. F…

Leslie Deman
Community

Leslie Deman

Graveside services for Leslie Deman, 90, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Hillcrest Cemetery in Decatur. A luncheon will fol…

Walter Morrow
Community

Walter Morrow

Funeral services for Walter Morrow were Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Pelan Funeral Services-Lyons. Burial with military honors was in Decatur’s …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News