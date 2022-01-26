Funeral services for Lloyd Stansberry were held, Jan. 18, 2022, at the Pender Community Center in Pender. Burial was in Lyons Cemetery. The Walthill man passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at MercyOne in Sioux City. He was 85.
Lloyd Lee was born Sept. 6, 1936 to Gale and Catherine (Hudec) Stansberry in rural Walthill and lived his entire life in the Walthill area. He was baptized on March 17, 1958 and became a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Walthill on March 30, 1958. Lloyd graduated from Winnebago High School in 1954. In 1956, he married Geraldine Day. To this union four children were born, Tammy, Randy, Russell, and Terry.
Lloyd farmed, raised hogs, cattle and horses. After retiring from farming, he worked at the Walthill Public School. He was a member of the school board, the rural fire board, served as a Thurston County Supervisor, and most recently worked for Munderloh-Smith Funeral Homes.
Lloyd loved to travel and help with the harvest each fall. He loved his family and attending all their activities.
Lloyd is survived by his wife of 65 years, Geraldine Stansberry of Walthill; daughter, Tammy (Tim) Carda of College Station, Texas; sons, Russell (Cindy) Stansberry of Pender; Terry Stansberry of Fremont. He was blessed with 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Lloyd is also survived by his brothers, Edward (Marjorie) Stansberry of Walthill, Robert (Jan) Stansberry of Belle Fourche, South Dakota, Delbert (Kathy) Stansberry of Phoenix, Arizona, Doug (Pam) Stansberry of Lyons; sister Teresa (Mike) Murphy of Walthill; along with many nieces and nephews.
Lloyd is preceded in death by his parents; and son, Randy Stansberry.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Arrangements are under the direction of Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Pender. Online condolences may be left at munderlohfuneralhomes.com.