There aren’t many parades left for Kenny Fisher.
The Tekamah man, a former U.S. Marine, served two tours of duty in Iraq and another in Afghanistan before his discharge in 2010.
One of the first things he did upon returning home was take part in Tekamah’s annual Fourth of July parade, proudly marching in the color guard that leads the procession.
But shortly after his discharge, he was diagnosed with Hodgkins lymphoma and has battled the disease since. But that’s all over now. Fisher said recently that there is nothing more the doctors can do for him. He started hospice care at the end of October.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help keep Fisher’s family on their hobby farm as for long as they can stay.
On Nov. 6, Kenny received a Quilt of Valor from Logan Valley Quilt Guild. He was among four area veterans receiving a quilt last weekend. Kenny’s dad, Ken, got one too, at the same time as his son. The presentations were made at the farm home Kenny, his wife Ashley and their young son, Braylon, share southeast of Tekamah.
Larry Nelson, Larry Bucy and Rich Smiley represented the local American Legion post, Pat Jensen represented the quilt guild.
The quit is a tribute which recognizes past and present military. members’ service, dedication, and sacrifices made on behalf of our country. Jensen read the piece that accompanies any Quilt of Valor presentation. As it reads, the idea behind Quilts of Valor, “is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.”
The quilts are all handmade and each has a different pattern.
More information about the Quilts of valor program is available from the Quilts of Valor Foundation at qovf.org.
Fisher said he was deeply honored by the gesture.
He also apologized to the Legionnaires, saying he’s disappointed that he can’t be as active in post activities as he’d prefer to be.
Fisher called his military service, “The greatest honor of my life,” and called taking part in veterans activities was a way for him to give back to the country that had given him so much.
Presentations also were made to Tom Marshall and Dale Bubak.