Longtime Lions project takes on new meaning

Tekamah Lions Club member Keith Burge is spearheading the club’s renewed push for used eyeglasses. Among the collection sites in the city is Burt County Museum where a heart-shaped collection kiosk holding dozens of pairs of donated glasses is part of the exhibit honoring the club’s 100th anniversary. The heart in the center, and the heart shape in general, reflect the theme of International President Douglas X. Alexander, “Service From the Heart.”