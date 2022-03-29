Longtime Lions project takes on new meaning

Eyeglasses collection renewed in local club’s 100th year
Tekamah Lions Club has for many years enjoyed what club officials have called “great support” in the club’s efforts to collect used eyeglasses.
Glasses are a top priority for Lions Club International, a worldwide organization dedicated to humanitarian service and the eradication of preventable blindness. Here at home, local Lions Club members have collected thousands of pairs over the years but the need remains as great as ever. The World Health Organization estimates that 120 million people are visually impaired because of uncorrected refractive errors—far and near sightedness, yet millions living in low and middle income countries—even many here in the United States—lack access to basic eye care services.
So local Lions maintain their efforts to collect eyeglasses that have outlived their usefulness to their first owners but may yet be of use to someone else.
Tekamah Lions have collection boxes at Washington County Bank,Tekamah Drug, Save More Market and at Burt County Museum as part of the club’s 100th anniversary exhibit which is on display through the end of April. Club representatives also are planning to add morec ollection sites
Although Lions collected glasses year around—and have for years—the club is making a concerted effort to gather more. The club has a goal of collecting 100,000 pairs in honor of its 100th anniversary. Club president Karen Jackson said the monumental total doesn’t have to be collected all in one year, rather it is an ongoing, symbolic effort to live out the Lions Club motto, “We Serve.”
The club also accepts old hearing aids which are restored to working order and distributed free in both the United States and foreign countries.
But why eyeglasses?
Almost all cases of refractive errors can be corrected and normal vision can be restored with eyeglasses, contact lenses or refractive surgery.
According to Lions Club International, the lack of eyeglasses denies children and adults opportunities for education, employment and a better quality of life.
Glasses collected locally are stored and eventually taken to Omaha where the Nebraska Lions Foundation maintains a storage facility. The foundation stores approximately 200,000 to 250,000 pairs of used glasses to be recycled, either for reuse or for precious materials. Lions help to minimize landfill waste by supporting precious metal reclamation and scrap processing for damaged glasses that are unusable.
Once the Omaha storage facility is full, the Wisconsin Lions Missions Foundation is contacted. That group then sends a pickup truck and trailer to pick up the glasses. The storage unit is managed on behalf of the Nebraska Lions Foundation by the Millard Lions Club. The Millard Lions, Omaha Westside Lions and Papillion Area Lions clubs provide the volunteers to perform the 60- to 90-minute job of loading the glasses onto the trailer.
Once the trailer is loaded, the Wisconsin Lions head off to South Dakota to pick up glasses there before returning to northern Wisconsin.
So what happens to these glasses when they get to Wisconsin? According to NLF spokesman Allen Darell, the Wisconsin Lions Missions Foundation delivers the glasses to a Wisconsin prison where inmates who have earned the privilege of working on the glasses will sort and examine them. These inmates are trained to use equipment that reads the prescription of the lens. Glasses that are selected for re-purposing are then cleaned, indexed, catalogued and labeled. Glasses that are not suitable for reuse are recycled for scrap, with the earnings benefitting local Lions and Leos projects.
The glasses that can be reused are returned to the Wisconsin Lions Missions Foundation for storage. Glasses are stored by type, strength, optics, etc. and become available to Lions clubs on request, and to other organizations worldwide.
Here in the United States they are shared with several organizations including Volunteer Optometric Services to Humanity, for distribution around the world.
At distribution projects around the world, eye care professionals and trained Lion and Leo volunteers perform vision screenings and dispense the appropriate recycled glasses, free of charge, to children and adults in need.