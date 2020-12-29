 Skip to main content
Loretta Holiday

Word has been received of the death of Loretta Holiday. The Tekamah woman passed away Dec. 14, 2020, at Prairie Grove Health and Rehab in Prairie Grove, Ark. She was 75.

There will be no funeral service but a memorial will be held at a later date which will be announced.

Loretta was born Aug. 4, 1945, to Edison and Lola Johnson. On June 13, 1965, Loretta married Alvin Holiday.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and two nephews.

Survivors include her sister Karen Johnson and brother Keith Johnson of Council Blufss, Iowa; children Robin (Dan) Wrich of Blair, Stacey (Dave) Dunham of Yutan, Guy (cindy) Holiday and Rick Holiday of Blair; sveral grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.

