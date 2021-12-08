A celebration of the life of Lori Bentley was held Dec. 2, 2021, at Campbell-Aman Funeral Home in Blair. The 35-year-old Blair woman passed away Nov. 23, 2021.
Lori was born May 2, 1986, in Omaha, the daughter of Bill and Deb Bentley. Lori grew up in Elkhorn and, at the age of 9, moved to Tekamah where she attended high school. In 2002, she was blessed with the birth of her daughter Brilynn. In 2004 Lori and Brilynn moved to Blair, making their home in the community.
Lori loved spending time with her family and singing. She will always be remembered for the love and care she showed others, and her gift for making those around her laugh.
Lori is survived by her daughter Brilynn, mother Deb Bentley, father Bill (Judea) Bentley; sisters, Mollie and Melinda; brothers, Vincent and Nicholas; grandmother Patricia Wallace; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her sister Tammy Jo Bentley; grandparents Patricia and William Winkworth; and grandfather George Bentley.
