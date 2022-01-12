Louis Fowler

Louis E. Fowler, age 86, of Warrensburg, Missouri peacefully passed on to his eternal home on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. A celebration of life service for the Decatur native was held Jan. 4, 2022 at Sweeney-Phillips and Holdren Funeral Home in Warrensburg. A graveside service was held Jan. 5, 2022 at Tekamah Cemetery.
Louis was born on June 26, 1935 to Everett L. Fowler and Gladys H. (Sorensen) Fowler at Tekamah. During many of his elementary school years, Louis rode a horse to attend a one-room country school. His high school years were spent at Decatur where he enjoyed playing football for the Bulldogs. After his graduation from Decatur High in May of 1953, he enrolled at Wayne State College where he studied engineering, occupational safety and climatology.
Louis accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and was baptized at Riverside Baptist Church near Decatur on April 20, 1952.
Louis and his high school sweetheart, Phyllis J. Hennig, were married on July 30, 1954. He was a life-long, enthusiastic entrepreneur, from mowing the athletic field with a push mower as a young teenager to operating a track tractor to clear trees and plow.
He founded Portable Lubrication Co. which serviced fleets of trucks at their home locations. He raised cattle and hogs, did custom farm work with his equipment, promoted the solar heating industry, had his private pilot’s license and flew his own plane, was a real estate developer and house builder.
Louis applied his leadership skills as a stockholder and director of two banks in Nebraska, cofounder of Heritage Homes of Nebraska and past chairman of the Presidents Council at the North American Baptist Seminary in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
He was a mentor to many, willing to help when needed and extremely loyal and patriotic. Louis enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and participated in various outdoor activities such as boating, water skiing, motorcycle riding and hunting.
Louis was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, R. Charles “Chuck” Fowler; his sister-in-law, Gail Fowler; and his nephew, Charles Jerome “Jay” Fowler.
He is survived by his wife Phyllis of Warrensburg; his son, Ray L. (Linda) Fowler of Sioux City; his daughter, Julie Jean (Michael) Lash of Shiloh, Illinois; two granddaughters, April Jean (Jason) Jones of New Memphis, Illinois and Stacy Rae (Henry) Fylstra of Darien, Illinois; three great-grandsons, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Disabled American Veterans, which may be left in the care of the funeral home.
Sweeney-Phillips and Holdren Funeral Home and Crematory of Warrensburg was in charge of the arrangements.