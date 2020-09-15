It was all Raiders Sept. 4, in their matchup against the David City. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder’s football team shut out the Scouts 21-0.
Turnovers plagued David City from the get go. In the first quarter the Scouts had the ball on the Logan View 30. Dru Muller submarined a David City ball carrier at the line of scrimmage. As the running back was still twirling in the air, big Logan Booth put a huge hit on him that dislodged the ball. Brett Uhing recovered the fumble.
While the defense stifled the Scouts on the ground, the Raiders owned the air. Quarterback Riley Hoetfelker had a great night. He really got warmed up in the second quarter with three remarkable plays.
The first came on a 3rd-and-26 situation, when he found Keaton Bushlow alone in the corner of the end zone and hit him with a 30-yard pass for the Raiders’ first score of the night. Later, from their own 48-yard line, Hoetfelker connected with Beto Valdivia for a 23-yard gain. He would then hit Ty Miller for a 27-yard gain.
The air show continued in the third quarter when Hoetfelker sent a laser to Miller, who caught the ball near the Raider 30-yard line and then scrambled until he was forced out near the 37. Later in the third, the senior quarterback hooked up with Muller again for another touchdown. This time he found Muller open on the Scouts’ 10-yard line. A timely block by Bushlow allowed him to scoot into the end zone.
After recovering another David City fumble in the third quarter, the Raiders cranked up their ground game. Hoetfelker showed his wheels with an 11-yard scamper for a first down on 3rd & 10; then Jacob Purdy ran for a 13-yard gain for another first down on 2nd-and-10. A third David City fumble in the fourth quarter pretty much extinguished any hopes of them avoiding a shutout.
Hoetfelker ended the game with 76 combined yards. Purdy had nine carries for 27 yards and one touchdown. Hunter McNulty had three tackles, recovered two fumbles and made one interception. Harrison Jordan had two tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack. Booth led the team with five tackles and one tackle for loss.