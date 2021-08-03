 Skip to main content
Graveside services with military honors for Lynn Hasenkamp are set for 11 a.m. today (Tuesday) August 3, 2021, at Lyons Cemetery. Lynn went to spend his eternal life with Betty on July 20, 2021. He was 72.

Lynn W. Hasenkamp was born May 24, 1949, in West Point to Lester and Viola (Pagels) Hasenkamp as the second of five children.

He grew up on the family farm southwest of Lyons and graduated from Lyons High School in 1967. In 1969, he enlisted in the Marines and was stationed in San Diego, Calif., before being sent over to Germany and finally ending up in Vietnam. Upon his return from Vietnam in 1971, he married Betty Kroger on June 25, 1971. They were married for 49 years when Betty passed away in January of 2020.

Lynn and Betty lived in the Lyons area all their lives. Lynn worked at IBP in West Point, as a gas station attendant at Wheaton’s gas station and Lyons Oil, and as a fabricator at Swine Service and Brehmer Mfg.

During his younger years, Lynn enjoyed fishing, hunting and helping coach softball. He was a member of the Lyons Volunteer Fire Department and EMT squad for a few years and he was also a member of the Lyons VFW Post No. 7998.

Lynn was an avid book reader, reading any and all Western books published. He also loved his TV westerns, documentaries and TV shows like Mountain Men and Dr. Pol.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; parents, Lester and Viola; siblings, Larry, Marcy, and Randy.

Survivors include his brother, Gene; children, Missy (Harry Jr.) Archibeque, Travis (Jill) Hasenkamp, Trevor (Tracie) Hasenkamp; eight grandchildren, Brody, Skyler, Kayden, Trey, Drew, Maddox, Taelynne, and Meelah; one great-grandchild, Keagan.

Memorials are suggested to Lyons Veterans.

Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.

