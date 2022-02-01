Lyons-Decatur to seek $21.5 million bond

Voters in the Lyons-Decatur school district will decide this spring if a new school building gets built.
Ballots for the by-mail election are expected to be sent out in late February. They must be returned by the March 15 deadline in order to be counted.
Proponents are asking for $21.5 million to build a new high school and elementary building to replace the oldest parts of the current structure, part of which dates back to 1905.
A public information meeting is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday night, Feb. 2, in the high school gym in Lyons. The meeting will begin with a tour of the present structure.
District 1 supervisor to be chosen Wednesday
A supervisor to represent the voters of Burt County’s District 1 could be named as early as this week.
An open meeting has been scheduled tomorrow, Feb. 2, in the county boardroom to interview applicants and select a successor for Cliff Morrow. Under state law, the selection committee is comprised of County Clerk Sarah Freidel, County Treasurer Robin Olson and County Attorney Edmond Talbot. Four applicants have asked to be considered for the job.
District 1 includes the west half of Tekamah and the far southeast part of the county. Tekamah’s Ward I, the west half of the city, formerly was part of District 3, but when new district lines were drawn following the 2020 census, the two sides of town swapped supervisor districts.
The new representative could be sworn in at the county board’s Feb. 9 meeting.