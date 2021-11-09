Lyons still in safe hands as police department transitions

While the City of Lyons continues its search for state-certified law enforcement personnel to fill the ranks of its police department, the people and property of Lyons still have the vigilant eyes of Chief Glenn Moore and Officer Amanda Cole watching over them.
“I have no worries about the safety of Lyons residents,” said Lyons Mayor Andy Fuston. “Glenn is doing a great job for now.”
Moore is now chief of the Lyons Public Safety Department. He has decided to not seek re-certification as a police officer. Doing so would mean attending law enforcement basic training. Even though he was a police officer in the 90s, repeating basic training is not an option at this time for Moore.
As public safety officers, Moore and Cole will still enforce ordinances as well as serve and protect. Essentially, the duties are similar to hospital or university campus police, Moore said.
“Our focus is on public safety,” he said. “People who need emergency assistance can still call 9-1-1.”
The Burt County dispatch officer will direct calls to Moore who then decides what actions need to be taken. He said dispatch has been great with their communications and the Burt County Sheriff’s Department has been very supportive.
“For now, it’s the right thing and the safest thing to do,” Fuston said. “I am confident and comfortable with the situation.”
Chief Moore said the challenge is finding quality, qualified people and then retaining them. Law enforcement is a demanding and, most recently, many times a thankless job.
“We are really vested in the well-being of Lyons,” Moore said. “We will work to have a smooth transition to certified staff as quickly as they are hired.”