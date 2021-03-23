Major-Nix’s gift targeted toward recreation options for Decatur’s residents

The Future of Decatur Foundation is taking steps to fulfill the wishes of benefactress Jeanette Major-Nix for community improvement projects. FDF has determined that recreational projects will be the focus for the $1.2 million gift given by the Decatur native.
The foundation expects to make a big splash with its first project—literally.
FDF board members Carrie Maryott and Jennifer Penny are spearheading an effort to build a splash pad in Decatur. A splash pad typically uses ground nozzles that spray water upwards out of the splash pad’s raindeck. Some splash pads feature movable nozzles similar to those found on fire trucks to allow users to spray others. The showers and ground nozzles are often controlled by a motion sensor to run for limited time.
At the February meeting of the Decatur village board, the two gave a presentation that was well received by the board members. So well, in fact, the board agreed to partner with the Future of Decatur Foundation to form an ad hoc committee to do further research and take the project through the next steps.
Members of the ad hoc committee include: Mark Siecke, Wayne Hightree, Katelyn Worley, Tracy Nathan, Matt Archer, April Archer, Jennifer Penny and Carrie Maryott.
Foundation secretary Abbie Syrek said the formation of this committee is an exciting step forward for the splash pad project.
“The Future of Decatur Foundation is so excited to help make the dream of a splash pad come true,” Maryott said. “The splash pad will be pure fun and will add to the way kids can play in Decatur.”
FDF will be considering more recreational projects at meetings in March and April. Community members who want to help implement projects should talk to any FDF board member. Current board members are Judy Connealy, chairman; Carrie Maryott, vice chairman; Abbie Farrens Syrek, secretary; Peggy Haeffner, treasurer; Linda Dunning, Debbie Dye, Bev Siecke, Beth Anderson Verbeek, Jennifer Penny, Susan Thomas and Larry Murphy.