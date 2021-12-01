Making winter less dreary

Your local library is working hard to make the “bleak midwinter” a little less dreary. We have a couple of fun events that should make your spirits bright.
On Saturday, Dec. 4, Santa will be coming to the library from 2 to 4:30 p.m. as part of Tekamah’s annual Holiday Stroll. Kiddos will have the opportunity to visit with Old Saint Nick.
The Tekamah Public Library Foundation will also be handing out goodies, and there will be a coloring table. We ask all unvaccinated individuals (over the age of two) to please wear a mask while waiting to meet Santa, as social distancing may not be possible inside the library. We will have hand sanitizer and disposable masks available upon request.
Starting in December, we are also holding a Winter Book Bingo event for kids, teens and adults. This challenge is aimed to push readers out of their comfort zones while also working toward a fun, achievable goal. Each square on the card contains a different type of book to read. Specific instructions are listed on the bingo cards.
Participants can pick up their bingo cards at the library starting Wednesday, Dec. 1 Anyone who completes the challenge is eligible to win a $25 Amazon gift card. Bingo cards must be turned in by Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.
In other literary news, the Nebraska Center for the Book has announced its selection for One Book One Nebraska 2022. “The Bones of Paradise” by Jonis Agee is a 2016 novel that takes place in the Nebraska Sandhills in the years following the Wounded Knee massacre. This book is available at your local library.
If you missed out on the 2021 selection, we have you covered. “Prairie Forge: The Extraordinary Story of the Nebraska Scrap Metal Drive of World War II” by James J. Kimble is also an excellent non-fiction read. One Book One Nebraska is a program that aims to unite Nebraskan readers with a single book that is set in Nebraska or written by a Nebraskan author.
We hope to see you at the library this winter! Stay cozy.