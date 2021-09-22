Marcy Ann Alfred

Graveside services for Marcy Ann (Hasenkamp) Alfred were Sept. 17, 2021 at Lyons Cemetery. A Lyons native, Marcy Ann died Sept. 9, 2006, at Hospice of the Ozarks Hospice House of Mountain Home, Ark. She was 54. At her bedside were her husband, Dick Alfred, and her three brothers, Gene Hasenkamp of Hastings, Larry Hasenkamp of Juniata and Lynn Hasenkamp, who resides near Lyons on the original farm where they all grew up.
She was born Dec. 15, 1951, to Lester and Viola (Pagels) Hasenkamp.
Marcy and Dick were married on Feb. 2, 1985, in Lyons. They lived in Nebraska, Kansas and Colorado before retiring to enjoy the Twin Lakes area of northern Arkansas in June 2004. They lived in Buena Vista from 1999 to 2004. Marcy worked at About Books in Buena Vista and then at the Mount Elbert power plant for the Bureau of Reclamation. Marcy’s passions included sewing, quilting, machine embroidery, rock hounding, reading, cooking, boating and catching more fish than Dick.
She very much enjoyed spending time with her three nieces and two nephews and with the children of Dick’s son in Lincoln, Neb. Marcy was active in the Hill n’ Hollow Quilt Guild and Embroidery Group, and she and Dick were also heavily involved in the Rod and Reel Fishing Club and the Walleye Angler Group, all of Mountain Home, Ark.
