Marilyn Baker

Marilyn Baker

Baker obit

Private family services are planned for Marilyn Baker. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery. She passed away Nov. 26, 2020, at Oakland Heights in Oakland at the age of 91.

She was born in Oakland to Gust and Hanna (Hill) Nord on Jan. 9, 1929.

Marylin married Keith Baker, from Dickens, Nebraska, on March 18, 1951. After living in Dickens for a couple of years, they moved back to Oakland to farm with Marylin’s dad. They lived on her childhood farm until Keith passed away in 1985. She then moved into Oakland.

Marylin was a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church and worked for several years at the Oakland Library. She enjoyed reading, sewing, quilting, gardening, golf, playing cards with friends and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Keith Baker; son, Layne Baker; grandson, Ross Baker; parents, Gust and Hannah Nord; sisters and brothers in-law, Dorothy and Clitus Olson, Lily and Charles Surber, Rudy Horwath.

Survivors include her son, Gregg and Nancy Baker of Tekamah; daughter, Marcia and Dave Carper of Lincoln; daughter-in-law, Jeri Baker of Oakland; sister, Jeanette Horwath of Omaha; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Memorials are suggested to Oakland Public Library

Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.

