Memorial services for Marilyn Hurrell were held Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church in Craig. Burial was in Craig Cemetery. She passed away on Sept. 24, 2021, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont at the age of 95.
Marilyn A. was born Aug. 17, 1926, to Willie and Rose Eggers on their farm near Mead. She attended an elementary country school near her family’s farm and graduated from Yutan High School at the age of 16. She completed a 12-week summer course at Midland College in 1945.
She worked for Mutual of Omaha for four years until she married the love of her life, Lloyd Hurrell, on Oct. 16, 1949, at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. Marilyn excelled at being a homemaker. Hospitality was one of Marilyn’s gifts as she was very skilled in cooking and baking and delighted in sharing her works with family and friends.
Marilyn and Lloyd lived most of their married years on a farm near Craig where they raised their two sons. Marilyn helped with farming activities, including caring for livestock, driving a tractor and weeding soybean fields.
One of Marilyn’s greatest joys was being a grandmother and great grandmother.
Marilyn was a member of Craig Presbyterian Church for over 70 years. She was an active member of Presbyterian Women for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lloyd; brother, Glenn; and sister, Sharlene.
Survivors include: sons and daughters-in-law: Brad and Peggy of Charlotte, North Carolina, Jeff and Holly of Craig; seven grandchildren: Josh (Sonya), Preston (Tiffany), Heidi Trevisan (Alex), Ryan Lloyd (Nicole Hollers), Gayle Smith (Jason Kasperek), Chad, and Dana Hillman (Tyler) and 11 great grandchildren.
Memorials are suggested to First Presbyterian Church in Craig or to the family for future designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.