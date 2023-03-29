Funeral services for Marilyn Twining, 83, were held March 22, 2023, at First Baptist Church in Tekamah. Burial was in Tekamah Cemetery. She went on to be with the Lord on March 17, 2023, after a long illness.
Marilyn Jean, daughter of Francis and Alma (Elder) Brandon, was born Oct. 19, 1939, in rural Forty Four (now known as Hatter’s Corner), Arkansas. She grew up in various north central Kansas farming communities. Having accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Lord and Savior in 1956, she was baptized at West Side Baptist Church in Topeka, Kansas. She graduated from Topeka’s Highland Park High School in 1957. On June 1, 1958, she was united in marriage with Gail L. Twining at West Side Baptist Church. To this marriage were born a son, Trenton, and two daughters, Denise and Leslie.
In 1961 she moved with her husband to Manhattan, Kansas, where she became private secretary to the Dean of Intramural Sports and head coach of the crew rowing team at Kansas State University. When her husband answered the call to pastoral ministry in 1970, she moved with him and their three children to Washington, Kansas, where she became deputy registrar of deeds for Washington County, Kansas. When she moved again with her family to Lansing, Kansas in 1975, she became executive secretary to the vice president for development at Saint Mary’s College, Leavenworth, Kansas. At the same time, she was busily acting as proofreader, typist and chief encourager for her husband, Gail, while he was earning a college degree and a seminary degree.
After moving a fourth time with her family in 1977 to Tekamah, she became bookkeeper and unofficial “assistant administrator” at Tekamah Nursing Home (now known as Tekamah Arbor Care Center). It was in Tekamah where all three of her children married and left home. It was also here where she became a member of Tekamah Chapter No. 131, Order of the Eastern Star.
From Tekamah, she moved with her husband to Huron, South Dakota. Here, she took a course preparing her to be licensed as a real estate agent. A sixth move brought her to rural Benton, Kansas, a few miles northeast of Wichita. It was back to school again, this time preparing to be certified as dietary manager for Wheat State Manor Nursing Home in Whitewater, Kansas.
Upon retiring in 2001, she moved one more time with her husband, back to the place they had considered to be home for many years, Tekamah. Here, she worked for three years as proofreader for the Burt County Plaindealer and the Midwest Messenger.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Berkley and Glenn Brandon; a sister, Wanda Cozine; and two sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Brandon and Marlene Brandon.
Left behind to mourn her passing and to look forward to the reunion that is to come are husband, Gail; son Trenton and his wife, Barb; daughters, Denise (David) Hunter and Leslie (Ray) Petersen; eight grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church, Tekamah.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.