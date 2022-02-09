Funeral services for Mark Storz were held Feb. 3, 2022, at Hansen Mortuary in Scottsdale, Arizona. Storz, 61, of Goodyear, Arizona passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 19, 2022.
Mark Duane was born on April 7, 1960 in West Point to Fred and Janet (Nielsen) Storz.
He spent his first 9 years of life in Millard, Nebraska, before his family moved to Herman. He attended Tekamah-Herman High school, graduating in May of 1978. He then attended community college in Nebraska, before transferring to the University of Colorado to live in greater proximity to family. After attending college, he began his career in Denver, before moving to Los Angeles, California, and then Goodyear, Arizona. He also spent summers in Benningen am Neckar, located in the district of Baden-Wurttemburg, Germany.
Mark had jobs all the way from pumping gas at the family gas station, to management in major corporations such as Waste Management Inc. and Stericycle. Within his working career Mark was able to travel extensively, which he enjoyed, but he missed being away from his family.
Some of Mark’s greatest accomplishments in life include becoming an Eagle Scout, as well as the first Junior Law Cadet from the Jackson-Peck American Legion Post in Herman. He also assisted local youth by being a Little League baseball coach in his hometown of Herman, as well as many more exciting events from his high school days.
His biggest accomplishment in life was his family, his beams of pride could be felt even while talking on the phone. You could hear how proud he was of his kids, as well as his younger brother and the family he began to raise.
Mark never knew a stranger and always had a smile, as well as a friendly hello, for anyone and everyone. He left a lasting impact on every person he met.
Mark is survived by his son Hunter, daughter Addison, brother and sister-in-law Ernest and Amy Storz, as well as his nephews Thomas and Tyler.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, and other loved ones.
Hansen Mortuary, of Scottsdale, was in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook is available at https://obituaries.mineralwellsindex.com/obituary/mark-storz.