Marlene Nelson

Funeral services for Marlene L. Nelson were held Dec. 2, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church in Lyons. Burial was in Oakland Cemetery. The 85-year-old Lyons woman passed away Nov. 27, 2021, at Oakland Heights in Oakland.
Marlene was born April 8, 1936, to Dale and Irene (Roth) Behlers. She was baptized into the Lutheran faith at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner and was a 1955 graduate of Walthill High School.
Marlene’s working career began at Mutual of Omaha, until she was joined in marriage to C. Pat Nelson on February 19, 1956, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Walthill. To this union were born two children, David and Lori.
Marlene and Pat farmed near Rosalie before moving to Lyons in 1969 and starting Pat’s Plumbing, Heating and Wiring—which was later changed to Nelson Construction, LLC. In addition to supporting her husband in these ventures, Marlene was a dedicated and hardworking employee of Logan Valley Manor, Region IV and the dietary department at Lyons Public Schools.
Marlene was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Lyons. She enjoyed being active in the church choir, having coffee with friends, gardening and attending her grandchildren’s sporting events. She had the honor of being named March of Dimes Mother in 1963. She was a very caring wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Dallas, Merlin, Charles, Warren and Doug Behlers; sister, Beverly Kai.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Pat; son, David and daughter-in-law Theresa; daughter, Lori and son-in-law Jim French; granddaughter, Carolyn Ann (Nelson) Franzluebbers and husband Gene; grandsons, Thomas Nelson, Nicholas French and wife Valerie and Travis French; four great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Roy Kai; sister-in-law, Bernie Behlers; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer’s Association – Nebraska Chapter, 11711 Arbor St., Suite 110, Omaha, NE 68144.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.