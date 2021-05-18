A celebration of the life of Mary Ann Oehring was held May 10, 2021, at Pelan Funeral Services in Oakland. Burial was in Oakland Cemetery. The 88-year-old Oakland woman died peacefully on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, surrounded by family. She had suffered a fall in her home on April 24 and had been hospitalized in Lincoln.
Mary Ann was the daughter of August C. Holmquist, Jr. and Minerva Holmquist. She attended elementary and high school in Oakland, graduating in 1950. She briefly attended nursing school in Omaha.
While living in Oakland, she was a waitress at Jipp’s Cafe and worked as a bookkeeper at Holmquist Grain and Lumber Co. Mary Ann was a member of P.E.O., Chapter EL and Eastern Star. She sang in the choir at the First United Methodist Church and was a longtime Girl Scout leader. She was an avid bridge player.
Later, when living in Lincoln, she managed apartment complexes for Concorde Management until her retirement. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Lincoln and once again, a Girl Scout leader.
Most importantly, Mary Ann was a devoted mother to four children and their spouses. She thoroughly enjoyed her nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Mary Ann is survived by her two daughters, Tammy (Rick) Morphew of Oakland and Cathy (Rob) Blahauvietz of Lincoln that were a blessing from her first marriage. She was further blessed in her second marriage with daughter Patti (Mike) Aldridge of Estes Park, Colo., and son Craig (Nicole) of Avon, Ind. Additional survivors are her nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; a sister, Pat Anderson of Oakland; a brother, Jack Holmquist of Estes Park, Colo; two nephews, three nieces and many other family members and friends.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.