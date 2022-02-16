Word has been received of the death of Herman native Mary Beckman. She passed away peacefully on Jan. 21, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. A memorial service will be held Feb. 16, 2022 at Poway Bernardo Mortuary in San Diego and she will have a private burial in the National Cemetery in San Diego.
Mary Catherine was born June 12, 1953, to Alfred and Mary Lou Beckman. After graduating from Tekamah-Herman High School in the spring of 1971, Mary received her degree in nursing before joining the U.S. Navy. She was soon stationed in San Diego, where she met her future husband, Richard Boyd. After they married, they had two daughters, Michele and Allyson. They traveled around the world with the Navy, before returning to San Diego where Mary, Michele and Allyson stayed.
Mary worked as a nurse for many years before earning her degree as a nurse practitioner. After getting diagnosed with cancer, she outlived all the doctors’ expectations by fighting cancer for 11 years. During that time, Mary enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. She also became a grandmother to Shane, whom she loved very much.
Her hobbies included ikebana, hiking, visiting national parks, reading, collecting cookbooks, and so much more.
In Mary’s own words, she said she would like to be remembered as a mother and grandmother who loved her daughters and grandson very much. She encouraged close family life and many good times together. Mary had a happy life and handled whatever adversity that came her way with a positive attitude.
Mary was predeceased by her brother, Bobbie Beckman, and her father, Alfred Beckman.
She is survived by her mother, Mary Lou Beckman; her brothers, Jerry and John Beckman; her sisters-in-law, Kathy and Jean Beckman; her sister, Joanne Beckman; her daughters, Michele Boyd and Allyson Ford; and her grandson, Shane Ford.
Memorial donations are suggested to Kaiser Hospice or Planned Parenthood.
Poway Bernardo Mortuary was in charge of the arrangements. An online guestbook is available at powaybernardomortuary.net.