Memorial services for Mary Hand were held Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at The Chapel at the Maryland Masonic Home where Mary had lived since 2016. The former Tekamah woman was cremated and inurned at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Timonium, Md., and memorialized alongside her husband at Tekamah Cemetery. She departed life on Friday, July 30, 2021, just 18 days after her 92nd birthday.
Mary Frances was born in Pawnee City, Neb., on July 12, 1929, to Walter E. Waddell and Marie Wilson Waddell. She graduated from Pawnee City High School in 1946 and was employed at the Pawnee County Treasurer’s Office in Pawnee City where she served as deputy for nearly 10 years.
Mary also was employed for several years at Consumers Public Power District, now known as Nebraska Public Power District, where she met her husband of 39 years, Kenneth. She later worked as head teller at Gateway Bank in Lincoln and was also employed at the county Extension office and Anderson and Anderson Attorneys at Law in Tekamah. Upon moving to Grand Island, Neb., she worked for Wagoner and Wagoner, Attorneys at Law. In 1974, she began her career at Northwestern Bell Telephone Company which later became CenturyLink. She spent 10 years in their Grand Island office and then another 10 years in their Omaha office where she retired in 1994 after 20 years.
Mary was married to Kenneth Hand on Nov. 24, 1962, in Wahoo. Mary’s greatest joy was when she and Kenneth adopted a five-day-old baby girl in March of 1964, naming her Lori Ann. Mary was so proud of Lori and all of her accomplishments. In 1997, Lori married her soul mate, Mark Jankowski, in Ravello, Italy, and within a few months Mary and Kenneth moved from Nebraska to Maryland to be near them.
Mark and Lori gave Mary four of the most important people in her life—her grandchildren: John Kenneth “Jack,” Anna Francesca, Rosaria Mae “Rosa,” and Ava Teresa. She loved baking them cookies and “hiding” them in her freezer, taking the kids out to eat and playing with them in her condo.
Mary was a member of the Order of Eastern Star and in 1972 served as Worthy Matron of Chapter 131 in Tekamah. Mary was active in Job’s Daughters while her daughter was a member and Mary was an assistant leader of a 4-H club and Brownie troop while her daughter was involved. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary No. 168 for 63 continuous years. Mary was very active in many activities at church and served on various boards in many different towns where they lived.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth, and her parents.
Mary is survived by her daughter Lori and son-in-law Mark both of Hunt Valley, Md.; her grandchildren Jack, Anna, Rosa and Ava; her brothers Willard (Joanna) of Bellflower, Calif., John David (Maryann) of Longmont, Colo., Roger (Laurelei) of Savannah, Ga.: six grandnieces, four grandnephews and countless great-grandnieces and nephews.
Memorials are suggested to Timonium United Methodist Church, 2300 Pot Spring Road, Timonium, MD 21093; Sunset Hills Baptist Church, 9416 Pacific Street, Omaha, NE 68114; or Pawnee City High School Alumni Association, Pawnee City, NE 68420.
Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens was in charge of the arrangements.