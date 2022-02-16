Funeral services for Mary King will be held Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, 10:30 a.m., at First Presbyterian Church in Tekamah. Burial will be in Tekamah Cemetery. A visitation is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, 4-6 p.m., at Pelan Funeral Services in Tekamah. Mary passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family, on Feb. 4, 2022, at Brighton Gardens Senior Living Center in St. Charles, Illinois.
Mary Elizabeth was born in Oakland on July 13, 1939, to Gladys (Anderson) Jack and Leroy A. Bowen. She graduated from Tekamah High School and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. On May 26, 1962, she married Verlin “Bud” King. From this union they raised three sons. Mary spent many years as a homemaker before following her passion for reading to work as a librarian at Tekamah Public Library.
She enjoyed watching Husker sports, any activities her grandchildren were involved in, and whatever adventure her “Buddy” wanted to embark upon.
She is preceded in death by her mother Gladys B. Jack, stepfather Fred S. Jack, and her husband Verlin “Bud” King.
She is survived by three sons, nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren: Rick (Virginia) King of Coffeyville, Kansas, Andrew (Kelsa) King of Coffeyville, Trenton (Taylore) King of Bella Vista, Arkansas, Lauren King of Lincoln, Nebraska; Bill (Kim) King, Allyson King, Ashley King, and Christopher King of Carl Junction, Missouri; Joe (Laura) King, Shannon King, Brady King and Carlin King of Batavia, Illinois.
Memorials may be directed to Tekamah Fire And Rescue, Attn: Mike Bank, 1515 M St, Tekamah, NE 68061; or Tekamah Public Library Foundation, Attn: Fran Strong, 1210 L Street, Tekamah, NE 68061.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.