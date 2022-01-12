Matthew Potadle

Funeral services for Matt Potadle were held Jan. 7, 2022 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Tekamah. Burial was in Tekamah Cemetery. He passed away unexpectedly Jan. 2, 2022 at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Matthew Keith was born to Paul and Allison Potadle Sept. 10, 1985 in Omaha. He was raised in Lincoln, receiving his education at Lincoln East High School, Florida State University and the University of Nebraska at Lincoln.
Matthew found great enjoyment in football. As a defensive player at Florida State and a defensive coach at Tekamah-Herman High School, he shared his passion for football with friends, family, and Tekamah youth. He spent countless hours watching football games with his father Paul, analyzing and dissecting game plans and plays.
Matthew also loved growing plants and getting his hands dirty planting, watering and nurturing all things green. He was most recently pursuing a degree in horticulture at UN-L after finding a new interest in learning about plant genetics and plant production.
Family was the center of Matthew’s life. He found great joy and pride in being a son, a grandson, a brother, and an uncle.
Matthew was preceded in death by his grandparents Keith Potadle and Merle and Margaret Jensen.
He is survived by his parents: Paul and Allison Potadle, two sisters and brothers-in-law: Brittani and Charles Hoesche of Lincoln and Sydney Potadle and Will Thomas of Albuquerque, New Mexico; his girlfriend, Jamie Kruse and son Eli of Gretna; and two nieces: Olivia and Willa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Tekamah-Herman athletic department.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.