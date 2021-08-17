A celebration of life for Maureen LaPour will be held, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at A View Venue, 13267 State Street in Omaha. Remembrances will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. with the celebration starting at 5.
The former Tekamah woman passed away peacefully in Las Vegas, Nev., surrounded by her family, on Feb. 20, 2021. A private family inurnment was scheduled.
Maureen “Cis” (Nelson) LaPour was born Dec. 31, 1942, in Pilger, Neb., the daughter of Gustav Nelson and Edna (Bomar) Loewe. She was baptized and confirmed at the United Methodist Church in Winside, Neb., and attended country school, and then graduated from Winside High School in 1960. She married Jerry LaPour on Aug. 14, 1965, in Norfolk. They moved to Tekamah in 1970.
Survivors include the pride of her life, her two sons: Brian (Susan) LaPour of Omaha and Jeff (Lori) LaPour of Las Vegas; five grandchildren: Lauren, Troy, Tanner, Lucas and Coco; their father/grandfather, Jerry LaPour, of Las Vegas; two siblings: her sister, Carolyn (Susie) Kramer Hoffman of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and brother, Robert (Brenda) Nelson of Norfolk; along with many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Maureen was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Richard (Dick) Nelson in 2019.
Memorials are suggested to Candlelighters – Childhood Cancer Foundation, 8990 Spanish Ridge Ave, Las Vegas, Nev. 89148.