Mayor, council to get a raise in 2023

New pay scale can’t take effect until after 2022 elections
They’ll be getting a raise.
Well, not them, specifically. It’s the office.
Tekamah City Council on Thursday passed an ordinance giving a raise to council members and the mayor.
The pay hike is believed to be the first in at least 15 years. For example, council president Gary Anderson has been on the council for 14 years and hasn’t seen a raise.
Currently, council members are paid $1,500 per year while the mayor is paid $3,000. Under the ordinance, their pay increases to $2,500 and $5,000 respectively. Under state law, the new pay schedule cannot take effect until after the 2022 elections. The council seats held by Jane Walford and Kelly Adamson and the mayor’s post all will be up for election next year.
The matter was first proposed as a way to encourage more people to run for office. For example, over the last two elections, only Walford was in a contested election.
Council member Matt Cass issued the only dissenting vote as he has done throughout the process. When the matter was first proposed in July, Cass said he knew full well how much work is involved but when he ran for office in 2020 he didn’t realize council members were paid, and the $1,500 stipend was fine with him.
In other business during its brief meeting Aug. 26, the council:
—Voted to work with the county election commissioner’s office to obtain a grant to pay for concrete work in front of the Carson Civic Center.
The possibility was presented by Election Commissioner Sarah Freidel. She said state money is available to help make polling sites more accessible to people with disabilities. Several precincts, including both city wards, vote at the Tekamah auditorium.
According to Freidel, all five polling sites in the county were inspected recently for ADA compliance.
“This place passed with flying colors,” she said Thursday night, “but if you want to fix up the concrete out front, there are funds available.”
Adamson said plans drawn up for a downtown revitalization grant application showed, among other things, new sidewalks and a proper ADA entrance at the auditorium. Although the grant wasn’t approved, the plans still could be used to improve the front of the auditorium. Freidel said three bids were needed to complete the grant request.
“We can put something together,” she said. “I’d be happy to submit whatever you want to go after.”
—Approved closing part of I Street immediately south of the Tipsy Pig for part of the day on Sept. 18 and gave local approval to a request for an extended liquor license for the establishment.
Owner Tim Andreasen approached the council on both matters. He said the intent is to hold a grand opening next month. Festivities would include a street dance with a live band. The street would be blocked off from the intersection with 13th east to the alley behind the restaurant.
—Directed City Clerk Karolyn McElroy to investigate swimming pool rates charged by comparable communities.
Adamson said she was approached by a local woman who wanted to buy a season pass for her grandkids as a Christmas present.
“I thought that was a great idea,” she said.
Council president Gary Anderson said any rate structure should include resident and nonresident rates, just as the library and compactor do.
“It’s city residents that will be asked to carry a lot of the burden of paying for the pool,” Anderson said. “It’s not a money-maker for us, but we need to see what other towns charge.”
The matter is expected to be addressed again at the council’s Sept. 9 meeting.
—Accepted the job evaluation and approved the recommended pay increase for auditorium custodian Bob Swanberg.