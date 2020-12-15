Mayor to retain oversight of city departments, “for now”

No assignments made during city gov’t reorganization
Oversight of city departments will remain with the mayor, at least for now.
During its annual reorganization Thursday night, Tekamah City Council elected a president and approved a slate of local volunteers to man the various city boards. But they themselves weren’t appointed to anything.
Mayor Ron Grass said he was choosing to withhold those appointments, “at least for now.”
The mayor has had oversight of all the city’s departments: police, sanitation, streets, water and sewer, pool and parks, and public buildings; for the last year. Grass withheld the appointments during the December 2019 reorganization following a testy disagreement with the council over the purchase of the former Tiger Bowl building.
Although it had been a longstanding practice in the city, no law requires the mayor to appoint commissioners.
Following Thursday night’s action, several openings remain for citizens to fill slots on several boards and commissions. Most notable are two vacancies on the Planning Commission and five members of the Board of Adjustment—one of those must be a sitting Planning Commission member. A seat representing Tekamah on the Burt County Economic Development Corp. board remains unfilled from last year.
Moments before announcing his decision to not make the appointments, Grass lamented the lack of citizen interest in the positions.
“If anybody has suggestions, I’m all ears,” he said.
Interested applicants are asked to contact the city office.
The council elected Gary Anderson as its president. The longest tenured council member, West Ward voters returned Anderson to office for a fourth term following November’s elections. Voters in the East Ward tapped Matt Cass to replace Chad Zink who chose not to seek reelection. Cass was sworn in Thursday night.
The council also passed Resolution 2020-17, reestablishing the city’s corporate authorizations.
In other business Dec. 10, the council:
—Took no action after a lengthy discussion about implementing a mask mandate in the city.
Then speaking as a member of the public, Zink restated his position that rolling out a mandate is a “one-size-fits-all government overreach,” that fails to take individual circumstances into account. He said the decision is best left to individual business owners, many of whom already have a mask requirement in place.
Business owner Pat Braniff also spoke against a mandate.
“I don’t think we need it,” he said. “If the governor or the county’s health advisor haven’t passed it down—forget it.”
Cass said of the business people he’s spoken to, the main concern is enforceability. He said he thinks any mandate should be narrow, addressing only government buildings, and come with a sunset provision.
Council member Jane Walford called wearing a mask “another layer of protection.” She said she and her colleagues need to talk to more residents and discuss the matter again before having another, “level-headed and open-minded discussion. Take time to think about it, then decide.”
—Approved a $15,000 loan to Eric Miller from the LB 840 fund. Miller, a Lyons-Decatur Northeast grad, plans to purchase Anderson Abstract. Miller is a practicing attorney in Cozad, doing title and abstract work for a firm there. He told the council he wants to buy the business to keep “a century-old business in the community.”
He said he would be working the business both here and remotely for the near future. Miller told the council he already has a client base in eastern Nebraska and is in the area regularly.
“I’ll play it by ear for now and see what the need is,” he said. We don’t know what five yeas will bring, but it would be nice to be back closer to home.”
The council also approved $2,600 in keno funds to help purchase the decorations for the downtown minipark.
Tekamah Chamber of Commerce spearheaded the project, contributing $2,600, Tekamah Community Foundation also has chipped in a like amount.
Chamber spokesman Jim Rusk said Siffring Landscaping provided the best bid, coming in at $8,250.95 cents. The price includes installation and removal, as well as storage. He said once the lights went up in the downtown minipark, additional donations started coming in, too.
He said going forward, the cost would be roughly half as much annually and the Chamber already is accumulating funds for next year.
Walford, who also is on the Chamber board, said the idea behind choosing a private contractor was to keep something off the plate of city crews.
It’s a city park,” she said. “It behooves us to help here.”
—Heard second reading of Ordinance 1304 which would require the use of demolition permits.
The intent is to make sure demolition projects follow certain procedures.
—Accepted the job evaluations and approved the recommended pay increases for Certified Street Superintendent Matt Deemer and Sanitation Superintendent Nathan Lund.
—Took no action after adjourning from a closed session called to discuss potential litigation.
