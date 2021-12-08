MCH campaign under way

Memorial Community Hospital and Health System’s annual Tree of Life campaign has officially kicked off.
How the funds raised through the campaign is determined every year. This year, the money is being used to purchase new exam tables for the specialty clinic, a hospital spokesman said. The tables are an ideal solution for reliable patient transfers, offering an upright seat back and safety grab bars. With their chair-to-table design, patients are taken from exam to consultation effortlessly.
The Tree of Life Campaign gives others an opportunity to sponsor the “Holiday Tree,” located in the MCH main lobby, in honor of a close friend or relative, or someone special that is gone but not forgotten. This year, the tree is adorned in red, silver and white ornaments. A large Christmas card will be placed next to the tree displaying the names of all donors and those being remembered and honored.
The support of the hospital’s many donors plays an important role in ensuring that MCH exceeds the needs of their patients and families. MCH continues its commitment to making a difference by leading with innovation, delivering quality service, and serving with compassion.
“We are grateful for the support we are shown year after year toward the Tree of Life campaign, and every donation is appreciated,” said Molly Dahlgren, foundation director and marketing representative for MCH. “The generosity shown by others means a great deal to our organization and allows us to offer the best for our patients.”