MCH planning fifth Baby Expo

Memorial Community Hospital and Health System will host its fifth annual Baby Expo on Saturday, Oct. 30. The Expo, which has grown every year since it began, will showcase the beautiful birthing suites and allow guests the opportunity to meet and visit with MCH’s delivering physicians and labor and delivery staff.
The Expo will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and guests will be required to sign up for a time to tour the Labor & Delivery department. Tours will last approximately 20 minutes.
This is the second year MCH will hold the Expo by appointment in its attempt to keep guests safe and healthy during ongoing COVID concerns. The format worked very well last year for event planners and guests, so it was an easy decision to host the event in the same manner this year. While at the Expo, there will also be an opportunity for guests to sign up for prizes including a Graco Pack ‘n Play, Baby Einstein journey of discovery jumper, and a Chicco KeyFit 35 car seat. All guests who come for a tour will receive a Sharper Image sleep therapy white noise machine.
“We really have a lot to offer new moms, including our beautiful birthing suites, one-to-one care for our patients, whirlpool tubs, and much more! Most of all, we have wonderful delivering physicians, including Dr. Kevin Sisk, Dr. Paula Thielen-Kocharov, and Dr. Amanda Duxbury who just recently joined the team,” said Molly Dahlgren, marketing lead at MCH. “We offer a private, unique setting, where our physicians and nurses truly make the birthing experience special for not just the new moms, but for the whole family. The one-on-one care our new moms experience is something pretty unique compared to larger facilities where nurses may care for several new moms at a time,” Dahlgren added.
At the Expo, all kinds of goodies will be given to the guests from vendors as well as MCH. In addition to this, guests will also be sent home with food and refreshments. For more information about the Baby Expo, visit www.mchhs.org or direct questions to mdahlgren@mchhs.org or lwilley@mchhs.org.