Meal plans trigger Christmas memories

“Let’s have another cup of coffee,” said my husband as I snuzzled under the blankets. The outside temperature was several degrees below zero. The tree branches were waving in the wind. It was the type of morning when if you didn’t have go out into the world for some obligation—like work or getting kids to school—the best choice for the day was to stay home. I was sure glad I was not subbing, nor Jim hauling a load of cattle. “The best part of being retired is not having to go out on days like this,” Jim reflected.
One topic of discussion we typically share is meal planning. Over our second cup of coffee, we pondered our options. Should we finish the egg casserole adorned with broccoli harvested on Christmas Eve during our parsnip mining expedition? On that mid-50 afternoon, I was surprised to see fresh looking side shoots on my broccoli plants and couldn’t resist snapping them off. I loved the way they added color to a newer recipe I’ve been making. On our counter is a last garden tomato of the 2021 season. I have never had tomatoes last this long! It will be a nice topping for our supper’s side salad.
As our talk continued, we reminisced about our trip to Puerto Rico in 2008. As I was the school librarian at Cedar Bluffs at the time, our travel dates needed to fit my work schedule. We left Omaha with knowledge our connection out of Newark Airport would most likely be cancelled. However, with a blizzard bearing down, we wanted out.
Our connecting flight out of New York was cancelled. We elected to stay at the airport as the next day’s first flight out was at 4 am. The problem about sleeping, or trying to sleep, on that floor was two-fold. It was cold! Then, right about the time sleep would descend, the loudspeaker would announce a message already heard dozens of times. It was exasperating.
We were on stand-by status with no promise of ever getting out. When a spot opened up at 5 a.m., escaping that airport felt like being rescued. That afternoon, strolling on the beach with warm sand between our toes, the travel experience just seemed like a bad dream.
That Dec. 24, we read a note on the patio door leading to the hotel’s restaurant. The handwritten posting said meals would be available on Christmas day. We were happy to read that.
On Christmas Eve, Jim went to the top of the hotel and called our kids. The predicted blizzard was raging in Nebraska. Jane had snagged a ride from Omaha with her cousin Mike to the farm. John relayed that he was home by himself in Lincoln, as his partner had gone to a family gathering around Norfolk. When Jim asked John what he was doing, the reply was “working.” Even then he could work remotely.
Jim said, “I’m on top of the hotel in San Juan and the streets are full of music on Christmas Eve.” John answered, “Is it Christmas Eve?” His connection with time was and still is different but I have to admire his work ethic.
On Christmas Day, the door to food was locked. The restaurant was not open as promised. What a disappointment. In this small boutique hotel, there was a small pool in the patio area. A large avocado tree provided shade and we decided to go for a dip. While swimming in the pool, we noticed some dark objects on the bottom. We dove down to investigate. Avocados! We ‘harvested’ them, unsure of their quality, but willing to find out.
While toweling off, another couple wandered into the courtyard. We shared disappointment about the closed restaurant. They invited us to their room to share their cheese and crackers. After donning dry clothes, we took our pool harvested treasure, which turned out to be not only very tasty, but with no bruising after dropping from the tree. It was a filling Christmas brunch.
That evening, we took a bus to the old part of San Juan. After much walking, we came to a small Chinese restaurant. We continued our search, but later returned as it was the only open restaurant we found. We had a delightful meal. It makes one appreciate ethnic diversity.
Currently, in our barrel vault fruit cellar, are many treasures. Wrapped individually in newspapers are sweet potatoes, butternut squash and parsnips. Glass jars full of garden delights grace a nearby shelf. In our frig’s vegetable crisper drawer is a layer of apples, picked and given to us by our neighbors. Inside our chest freezer, untold treasures lie in frozen state.
In just over three months, a new harvest season will start in the Skinner household with asparagus typically emerging around the last day to file taxes. Until then, we will reminisce about travels and make plans to use our bounty over morning cups of coffee.
We are so blessed.
Love livin’ in Craig.