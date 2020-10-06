The Department of Health and Human Services Division of Medicaid and Long-Term Care announced last week that healthcare benefits for Medicaid Expansion/Heritage Health Adult began Oct. 1, 2020, for Nebraskans who have been determined eligible for Medicaid Expansion. Applications will be accepted year-round at AccessNebraska.ne.gov or at any DHHS office.
Since DHHS began accepting applications in August, 10,772 lower income Nebraskans have been found to be eligible for Medicaid Expansion. They will receive a robust and comprehensive service package that includes physical health, behavioral health and prescription drugs, a department spokesman said.
Nebraskans who are 19-20 years old, pregnant, or medically frail will also receive dental and vision services, in addition to over-the-counter medications.
Jeremy Brunssen, Interim Director of Medicaid/Long Term Care, said that all of the teammates in DHHS are excited for benefits to start through Medicaid Expansion.
“Many DHHS teammates have worked hard on this important initiative, along with our business partners, which includes our managed care organizations, our federal partners at CMS, and the DHHS sister divisions, especially our information technology teams,” Brunssen said. “It is rewarding for our teammates to reach this important milestone and be in a position to help additional Nebraskans with expanded Medicaid.”
Heritage Health Adult expands Medicaid to lower income adults of working age (19-64 years old). Lower income means earning up to 138 percent of the federal poverty level. For a single person, this is an income of approximately $17,609 per year. For a family of four this is an income of approximately $36,156 per year.
DHHS continues to provide excellent customer service with low call wait times and applications being processed well in advance of federal processing requirements, the spokesman said.
To apply, individuals can go online to ACCESSNEbraska.ne.gov, or call toll free 855-632-7633 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Calls are also taken on Saturday 8 a.m. - noon. TDD is also available at 402-471-7256.
Additional information about Medicaid Expansion is available at dhhs.ne.gov/MedicaidExpansion.