Memorial Day making a comeback

They may be a little different, but at least some of the area’s usual Memorial Day weekend activities are back.
The weekend’s last ceremony is the annual Memorial Day program at Tekamah Cemetery.
The program, sponsored by the local veterans organizations, begins at 8 a.m. in the northeast corner of the cemetery. The public is invited.
Following the firing squad, the playing of taps and the benediction, coffee and rolls will be served at the Vets Hall downtown.
The speaker will be current Army reservist Dr. Rex Monif. A lieutenant colonel, Monif served with a detail from Nebraska that helped medical facilities in New York City during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Veterans and community volunteers will help prepare the cemetery for the observance.
Small American flags will be placed on all of the over 600 graves of vets buried in Tekamah Cemetery. The vets get outside help from the i-Help organization, a the youth community service club at Tekamah-Herman High School, in putting up the flags at the cemetery and at the courthouse on holidays.
Memorial Day observances are planned throughout the county.
The Memorial Day weekend also features several alumni gatherings.
Although the Tekamah-Herman Alumni Banquet will not be held for a second year, many graduating classes are gathering for reunions. Among them are this year’s honored classes of 2011, 1996, 1971. The Class of 1961 got the ball rolling by holding a reunion May 7.
The Plaindealer will take commemorative photos of gathered classes. Arrangements can be made by calling 402-374-3033.
Burt County Museum will hold its annual Coffee on the Porch from 9 to 11:30 on Saturday morning. The event is open to the general public. Seating will be available on the spacious porch of the E.C. Houston House.
Northridge Country Club is hosting a two-man golf scramble at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The event is sponsored by Tekamah Community Foundation. More information, or registration, is available by calling the Northridge pro shop at 402-374-2661.
Tekamah-Herman’s chapter of National Honor Society will be hosting tours of the school from 11 a.m. until noon. The itinerary includes the current school building, the Career Education Center as well as the new construction.
The museum also will be open Saturday afternoon from 1-4 p.m. The Historic Bryant House also will be open Saturday afternoon.