Memorial Day weekend getting back to normal

Memorial Day weekend in Tekamah is getting back to its old self. Traditionally one of the busiest holiday weekends of the year, the 2021 model officially concluded with an 8 a.m. service at Tekamah Cemetery. The ceremony was one of a handful of community events as life gets back to normal from the COVID-19 pandemic that cancelled all Memorial Day weekend activities a year ago.
Monday’s service was sponsored by the local veterans organization and their auxiliaries. Approximately 50 people attended the service at the American Legion plot.
The American flags on the grounds of Burt County Courthouse caught the eye of many of the city’s residents and guests all weekend. The flags adorning the graves of veterans waved with each slight breeze for the dozens who made the trip up the hill.
Following a rendition of the national anthem by Patty Wilson and Linda Rogers and the traditional laying of wreaths, the representative of the VFW auxiliary Lt. Col. Rex Monif, U.S. Army Reserves, gave the morning’s address.
In civilian life, Monif is a dentist at the hospital in Winnebago. Having served several tours in the Middle East, Monif most recently was deployed to New York City with a detail from Nebraska that helped medical facilities in the Big Apple during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Military life and dentistry are something of a family tradition,” he told the assembled crowd. He has pictures of his grandfather, who also was a dentist, while he served with the French Foreign Legion.
He said the men and women who serve in the American armed forces are national treasures. He said he knows from personal experience that the freedoms enjoyed in this country are unlike anywhere in the world.
“We have that freedom because of those who fought to protect it,” he said. “Most everyone here has somebody who didn’t come back.”
Among his jobs in the military was a posting as a mass casualty triage officer in Mosul, Iraq.
“I’m a dentist, but in the Army we’re all soldiers first,” he said.
He remembers the suicide bombings followed the honor formations meeting flag-draped ambulances and how battle hardened soldiers could not stand at attention due to the grief over fallen comrades.
“We were at attention for them,” he said.
He remembered the Purple Heart ceremonies at Afghan hospitals for soldiers who would live only a short time. “One of them left six kids who never got to see their dad again.”
Monif said no one expects to die when they join the military, but death, no matter how random, is part of the price to maintain freedom.
“The lessons of the past,” he said, “need to be heard by those not yet touched by war.”
In closing, he said he was “super proud,” of the community for keeping a Memorial Day tradition alive.
Following a brunch of coffee and cinnamon rolls at the veterans Hall downtown, the Logan Valley Quilters presented a Quilts of Valor to Bob Paul, Jim Lawson and Vic Jensen. A fourth Tekamah man, Lyle Qualley was presented a quilt later in the day.
In Craig, It was a beautiful day to gather in the Craig Cemetery. Honoring service members who died serving their country was the order of the day. Members from the Oakland-Craig Legion lined up on the west side. Area residents filtered in. Ronnie Rogers officiated the service. The Oakland-Craig school band, led by Bryan Bohn, played the “Star Spangled Banner” for the opening.
Joan Westergaard read a selection entitled “Freedom Isn’t Free” written by Kelly Strang. Jeff West, sergeant at arms, placed flowers at the headstone memorial for Swen Harry Peterson, who started the Craig Legion Post. Reverend Gregg Gahan of the Alder Grove-Craig Presbyterian Parish gave an address about how our freedoms came at a high price and should be used for the greater good.
After the rifle salute, the haunting sound of ‘Taps’ signaled the end of the 2021 Memorial Day Service.
Services capped a busy weekend throughout the county.
On Saturday, several people attended the annual Coffee on the Porch at Burt County Museum. The museum and the Historic Bryant House each hosted a good number of guests during the afternoon.
Although a Tekamah-Herman Alumni Banquet was not held, several classes hosted reunions of their own around the area.
Memorial Day services and alumni-themed events also were held in Oakland, Lyons, Decatur and Herman.