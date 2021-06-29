MercyOne Oakland hospital closing Thursday to new patients, emergency services

MercyOne Oakland Medical Center announced June 23 it will no longer accept new inpatient admissions and the Emergency Department will be closed effective July 1, 2021.
The medical center’s parent company cited low daily inpatient and emergency room volumes as the main factors in the decision.
“The decision to close a hospital may be the most difficult one a health system ever faces,” Beth Hughes, President of the Western Iowa Region for MercyOne, said in a news release issued June 23. “We care deeply about our patients and the communities we serve, and this is something we take very seriously.”
Both MercyOne Oakland and Lyons Family Medicine clinics will remain open. Hospital leaders have notified the state of the closure and will work with patients to coordinate ongoing care.
Jenna Rehnstrom-Liberto, marketing and communications manager for MercyOne in Sioux City told the Plaindealer the first priority in sharing the news with Mercy’s Oakland colleagues is to talk through next steps with each person affected.
“That support ranges from opportunities for continued employment with MercyOne in a different role to supporting colleagues transitioning from the organization,” she said.
Announcing the closure comes as MercyOne Oakland sees declines in patient loads and emergency room visits as it struggled with staffing shortages. A spokesman with Lyons rescue said they had already begun transporting patients to West Point and the Mercy hospital in Pender.
As hospital usage has been declining for a number of years, MercyOne has been assessing how to continue to deliver quality care in a way that meets the needs of the communities it serves.
“We are proud of our team members who always put their whole heart into serving patients and look forward to continuing that level of care in the clinic setting,” Hughes said.
She said that following discussions focused on how to address the evolving delivery needs of rural health care, it was clear a change was necessary.
“It is time to refocus our efforts on providing health care to Oakland residents and the surrounding community through MercyOne Oakland Family Medicine and MercyOne Lyons Family Medicine clinics,” Hughes said. “As part of our commitment to finding the best way to provide health care to this community, we are also exploring the possibility of building a new clinic in Oakland to eventually replace the existing Oakland medical practice.”
As part of the transition, the MercyOne Oakland Family Medicine clinic will offer imaging and lab services formerly provided at the hospital.
The announcement ends more than 70 years of hospital services in Oakland.
Oakland Memorial Hospital admitted its first patient Jan. 15, 1950, after six years of planning and fundraising.
Oakland Medical Clinic opened in 1985. The clinic, which is attached to the hospital, was built with the aid of donations at a cost somewhat greater than that of the original building. In 1993, OMH acquired the Lyons Medical Clinic. In December of 1994, OMH ended its affiliation with Fargo, N.D.-based Lutheran Hospitals and Homes Society after 48 years and became an independent entity governed by board of directors elected from voters in the Oakland Hospital District.
The hospital took over the operation of the Oakland clinic and renovated the Lyons clinic in 1997, operating both as Rural Health Clinics.
At about the same time, Medicare changed the method of which it paid hospitals, a change which adversely affected rural hospitals, including Oakland’s. To ensure the long-term viability of the hospital, the board sought out partners and in 1999, it signed a management agreement with Mercy Medical Center of Sioux City, Iowa.
Hospital leaders from both entities started talks in 2005 to discuss the potential for enhancing the partnership. Those talks led to a letter of intent being signed on Aug. 14, 2006, for the potential sale of the hospital and clinics, a proposal supported by the board and the hospital’s employees.
That November, voters in the Oakland Hospital District voted 851 to 446 to dissolve the district. The vote cleared the way for Mercy to buy the hospital, pay off all the debt and fund a $600,000 endowment for public health services in the county. Under the proposed agreement, Mercy would stay for at least eight years and pump $50,000 per year into a capital fund.
Mercy made a number of improvements to the facility, including the installation of digital imaging equipment.