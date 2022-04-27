 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Merilee Herries

A private family burial will be held May 3, 2022, at Tekamah Cemetery for Marilee Herries, 85. She passed away Sept. 1, 2021, at a care center in La Jolla, California.

She was born Feb. 2, 1936, at Tekamah General Hospital (1206 P St.) to Harry and Geil (Van Cleve) Newell of rural Tekamah. She attended District No. 19, the Baker School (Arizona Township South), and graduated from Tekamah High School in 1953. She attended Monticello College at Alton, Illinois, and graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where her major was elementary education. In 1956, she was an Ak-Sar-Ben countess. She taught several years in the Beatrice Public School System.

Marilee and Hank Herries of Pawnee City were married June, 7, 1958. To this union three children were born: Catherine, Annette and Joe.

Although, most of her adult life was spent in Colorado, and Coronado and San Diego, Calif., she always cherished the memories of her childhood days on the farm near Tekamah. Her greatest passions were being with family and friends, and reading about and visiting historical places.

Preceding her in death were infant daughter Catherine; grandparents, William and Josie Van Cleve of Tekamah and Granville and Etta Newell of Alexandria, Nebraska; aunt, Ada (Raymond) Talbot, and uncle, Bill (Viola) Van Cleve, aunt Caroline (Walter) Miller, and cousins, Nancy Miller and Janet Miller Coleman.

She is survived by daughter Annette (Craig) Batchelder and grandson Matthew, of Kailu, Hawaii; son Joe (Jennifer Threlfall) Herries of Peta Luma, Calif; brother Van (Bonnie) Newell; nieces, Vanessa (Steve) Nelson of Oakland and Lou (John) Eriksen, Jeanne Lydick and Kelly (Chis) Eggers, all of Tekamah; great-nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Carlton Whitby of San Diego, Calif.

