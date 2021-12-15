 Skip to main content
Michael Asano

A service celebrating the life of Michael Asano is pending with Pelan Funeral Services. The 51-year-old Lyons man, formerly of Alliance, Ohio, died at his home on Jan. 5, 2021.

Micahel was born Sept. 4, 1969, to Juan C. and Rosita (Eustaquio) Asano Sr. in Tamuning, Guam. On Feb. 2, 2020, Michael married Sherry (Winstryg) Wegner. He lived with his family in Ohio until he and Sherry were married.

Michael worked for several businesses and loved collecting guns and going fishing.

Michael is survived by his wife Sherry; step-daughters Hayley Wegner and Justine White and her children Mary and Allen Britton; step-son Michael White; brothers Juan C. Asano Jr. and Paul; sisters Pauline and Lee Asano; many nephews and nieces whom he adored.

He was preceded in death by his parents and both sets of grandparents.

Memorials may be directed to Sherry Asano.

Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.

