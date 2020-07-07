Nebraska’s largest private ambulance service, Midwest Medical, recently donated a wheelchair enabled van to Blair’s Memorial Community Hospital and Health Systems. The van will be used to transport clients in MCH’s Senior Life Solutions program. Attending the donation were, from left: Rick Sheehy, senior relationship manager at Midwest Medical; Jon Hoffschneider, maintenance engineer at MCH&HS; and Doug Neumann, fleet manager/paratransit transport manager at Midwest Medical.

Photo courtesy MCH&HS