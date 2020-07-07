Memorial Community Hospital & Health System, in Blair, announced last week that it received a van donation by Midwest Medical to benefit the new Senior Life Solutions program.
Midwest Medical donated a 2011 Ford Econoline E350 van with wheelchair lift for use in the delivery of programs for MCH&HS. Midwest Medical is Nebraska’s largest private ambulance service offering a wide range of services that lend support to both rural hospitals and some of the largest healthcare systems in the nation.
MCH was in need in of paratransit transportation for the program and Midwest doesn’t provide that kind of service in Blair. But, due to COVID, Midwest did have wheelchair vans available. Wanting to have them used for a good purpose, Midwest Medical offered the van to MCH&HS for the Senior Life Solutions program. The van is valued at $15,500.
Senior Life Solutions is an intensive outpatient therapy program. It is designed to meet the unique needs of senior adults struggling with symptoms of depression and anxiety, stress from age-related health concerns, or difficult life transitions such as the loss of a loved one.
The vision of Midwest Medical is in “Creating sustainable access to healthcare for everyone, in every community, where it is needed” said Jeff Shullaw, CEO. “We are so pleased to partner with and offer this van to MCH&HS and to be able to provide a vehicle for the transportation of participants involved with the Senior Life Solutions program.”