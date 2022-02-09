A memorial service for Mike Jefferson will be held later this summer in Meadville, Nebraska. At that time, the family will scatter his ashes according to his wishes. Mike passed away in the early morning of Jan. 28, 2022, at St. Francis Memorial Hospital in West Point.He was 64.
Michael “Mike” Jefferson, known to some as “Critter” or “Ekim,” was born to Jeff and Shirley (Duffield) Jefferson Jan. 23, 1958, in Ainsworth, Nebraska.
Mike and his family lived in Wood Lake, Nebraska for some time before moving to Ainsworth. He graduated from Ainsworth High School in 1976. After school, he worked in road construction as a sign twanger for a while. He also worked at a pig farm in Hastings. He worked as a chef at a few different steakhouses, for a gross seed company, and for the University of Nebraska in their loan department.
Mike was a free spirit; he hitchhiked to many different places for several years. He lived in Lincoln for a time before moving back to Ainsworth. In the late ‘90s Mike moved to Lyons with Dorothea Whitley. They were married in 2002 and resided in several places before settling in Lyons. They separated around 2010 and Mike continued to reside in Lyons, his final home.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; brothers, Patrick “Chip” and Rocky; four uncles and an aunt.
Survivors include his very best friend, Kara Nielson of Hooper; sister-in-law, Helen Jefferson of Lyons; sister, Kathy Parks and Dwaine of O’Neill; nieces and nephews, Nick Jen of Lincoln, Isaac of Lincoln, Misty and Fred Murphy of North Platte, Crystal and Bruce of North Platte, April and Red of McCook, Dustin and Stephanie of Curtis, Rachel Swanbomb of Firestone, Colorado; grandchildren, Bow Whitley of Norfolk, Daven, Ashlynn and Alizabeth Whitley of Lyons; many other friends and relatives.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.