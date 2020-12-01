With the holiday season upon us, it’s easy to fall out of our healthy eating habits that we just spent months perfecting. Instead of stressing out and worrying you won’t be able to eat any of your favorites, practice mindful eating. You’ve probably heard of the term mindful eating, but what exactly does it mean?
Mindful eating is actually a form of meditation; it is a technique that we can use to promote healthy eating habits by being aware of our emotions and physical sensations. While the thought of meditating may seem intimidating, mindful eating itself can be very simple.
Take your time eating. Did you know that it takes 20-30 minutes for your body to catch up with your brain? That means if you just scarfed down your lunch in 10 minutes, you haven’t realized you are full yet. If you don’t realize you are full, you continue to eat. This results in overeating and that feeling of being painfully full. Next time you eat, try sitting down, chewing your food thoroughly, or setting your fork down in between each bite.
Use a hunger scale. This may sound silly, but it really does work. On a scale from 1-10, how hungry are you?
1 – starving, no energy, weak
2 – very hungry, low energy, weak/dizzy
3 – hungry, stomach is starting to growl
4 – beginning to feel hungry
5 – satisfied, neither hungry nor full
6 – satisfied, could eat a little more
7 – full, but not uncomfortable
8 – full, somewhat uncomfortable
9 – stuffed, uncomfortable, stomachache
10 – extremely stuffed, you feel sick
Try to start eating at a 3 or 4. Stop eating around a 5 or 6. By the time your body catches up to your brain, you should be to a 7. This can help to prevent us from mindless eating, or eating just for the sake of eating. Think about it, are you actually hungry or are you just bored?
Avoid extreme hunger. Think about the last time you were overly hungry. When you finally ate you probably ate really fast and more than you needed. To make sure this doesn’t happen, don’t be afraid to have a snack to tide you over until your next meal.
Drink water. The same part of our brain that is responsible for hunger is also responsible for thirst. We often think we’re hungry when really our bodies just need water. Have a glass of water, wait 20 minutes and then see if you are still hungry.
Eliminate distractions. How often have you sat down in front of the TV with a bag of chips, gotten sucked into a show, and before you know it you’ve eaten the entire bag? We’ve all been there. Turn off the TV, put down your phone, and focus on your food.
Now, as you sit down for your next meal, take your time, enjoy each bite and be mindful.
“Mindfulness isn’t difficult, we just need to remember to do it.” – Sharon Salzberg