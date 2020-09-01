For the better part of three quarters, Tekamah-Herman was in the game against BRLD in the 2020 grid opener for both schools. The host Wolverines changed all that with two quick scores to take command on the way to a 44-24 win in Lyons on Friday.
Tiger coach Graig McElmuray said there was a lot to like from Friday’s game, but there’s a lot to fix, too.
“We missed opportunity after opportunity due to mistakes we should be past at this point,” McElmuray said. “There are a lot of things to correct for this Friday night. I think we will see a completely different level of execution from our kids.”
After forcing the Tigers to punt on the game’s opening possession, BRLD left the right guard position open on its first offensive play and took a delay of game penalty in memory of teammate Tyler Vavra who was killed in a motor vehicle accident earlier this summer. The gesture was followed by a moment of silence.
BRLD didn’t stay silent long. They opened the scoring midway through the first period, capping a 92-yard drive with the first of two touchdown runs from Gus Gomez. The 180-lb. senior running back led both sides with 100 yards on 19 carries.
The Tigers saw their first good chance to score early in the second period. Cole Freidel took a short pass from Brock Rogers and turned it into a 54-yard gain, the biggest play of the night for either squad. With a first down at the BRLD 25, the Tigers went nowhere fast, giving the ball up on downs at the Wolverine 28.
They got another chance when Eldridge Jensen hopped on a Gomez fumble at the Wolverine 30. The BRLD defense allowed only four yards before taking the ball away on downs again.
The Tigers almost had another crack at scoring. Cole Bottger intercepted BRLD quarterback Derek Petersen’s pass near midfield, but an illegal substitution penalty against the Tigers wiped out the play. The home team kept possession and marched 76 yards for a score.
When Luke Ronnfeldt broke free for a touchdown midway through the third quarter, BRLD was up 22-0 and looking to pull away.
But Tigers began to find themselves. Jensen engineered a five-play, 57-yard drive, capped by Dylan Chatt’s 26-yard touchdown run. Chatt paced the Tigers with 51 yards on just five carries. After Jensen hit Connor Feiling with a two-point conversion pass, the Tigers trailed 22-8 with 3:45 left in the third quarter.
BRLD answered with two scores in under a minute to take command of the game.
Ronnfeldt scored his second TD of the night and added a two-point conversion run at the 2:52 mark. Two plays later, senior defensive back Caden Hansen picked off a desperation pass from Jensen and scooted 30 yards for a TD.
Petersen later linked up with Elliott Nottleman for a 15-yard scoring toss and a 44-8 lead with 5:14 to play.
The Tigers answered with two quick scores of their own. Freidel took the ensuing kickoff at his own 23 and bolted straight upfield for a 77 touchdown. With under a minute to play, Rogers found Feiling on a slant for a 26-yard score.
Rogers and Jensen combined to go 9-of-26 for 179 yards and a touchdown. Jensen was intercepted twice while Rogers was picked off once.
The Tiger defense, which had been burned several times by BRLD’s deep passing game the last two seasons, allowed only two pass completions of over 20 yards and on both of those, McElmuray said, the Tigers had defenders in the right position. They limited Petersen to a 9-22 showing for 171 yards.
Garrison Potadle led the Tiger defenders with 17 total tackles. Dawson Schram and Kody Bitter added 10 stops each, Jensen added nine.
The Tigers are slated to host Ponca this Friday night. Ponca was drilled 50-0 in its season opener by preseason number-one Oakland-Craig.
Kickoff at Tiger Stadium is set for 7 p.m. Fan attendance is not limited in number, but anyone entering the stadium is required to wear a face covering and its use is recommended wherever social distancing is unattainable. Separate restroom and concession facilities will be available for fans of each team.
T-H school officials plan to broadcast Friday’s game, and every home varsity contest, over striv.tv, an Internet-based service provider that several areas schools use to broadcast events. The game can be found at https://striv.tv/channel/tekamah-herman/
The Scoreboard
Tekamah-Herman 0 0 8 16— 24
BRLD 6 8 24 6— 44
First Quarter
BRLD—Gomez, 4-yd. run (run failed) 2:20
Second Quarter
BRLD—Gomez, 4-yd. run (Gomez run) 5:39
Third Quarter
BRLD—Ronnfeldt, 4-yd. run (Ronnfeldt run) 6:51
T-H—Chatt, 26-yd. run
(Feiling pass from Jensen) 3:45
BRLD—Ronnfeldt, 1-yd. run (Ronnfeldt run) 2:52
BRLD—Hansen, 30-yd. interception return
(Ronnfeldt run)1:59
Fourth Quarter
BRLD—Nottleman, 15-yd. pass from Petersen
(pass failed) 5:14
T-H—Freidel, 77-yd. kickoff return
(Freidel pass from Jensen) 5:01
T-H—Feiling, 26-yd. pass from Rogers
(Chatt run) 0:50.3
Team Statistics
T-H BRLD
First downs 10 17
Rushes-yards 25-95 59-229
Avg. per rush 3.80 3.88
Pass comp.-att.-int. 9-26-3 9-22-1
Passing yards 179 171
Total yards 274 400
Return yards 162 55
Punts-avg. 5-27.8 5-42.0
Fumbles-lost 2-1 4-1
Penalties-yards 11-70 13-90