Modernized communications system provides safety net for Burt County

The new Burt County emergency communications equipment is installed and being used. This is a “total dispatch” solution, said Burt County Emergency Manager Andrew Donawa.
“It operates as the county-wide public safety answering point, providing multi-agency 9-1-1 coverage,” he said. “In addition, it functions as the county emergency management center.”
The center provides vital communications over more than 500 square miles to every law enforcement and fire and rescue agency in Burt County. It replaces the old system that had originated in 1996.
“The existing system was well beyond its equipment life and needed replacement,” Donawa said.
The older system was the venerable Zetron Model 1040. That equipment was based on a multi-digit key code that was manually entered. A miskeyed entry would sometimes result in the mellifluous sound of the tornado siren at 3 a.m. After viewing the typewriter-sized Zetron apparatus one could almost envision Indiana Jones swinging in, grabbing up the equipment and proclaiming, “That belongs in a museum!”
The new system includes numerous computer screens providing operator graphical user interface. This arrangement is fully customizable, works on the familiar Windows operating system, has multi-channel audio, instant recall, screen tabs, auxiliary control, alerts and alarms. In so doing, it virtually eliminates the chance of a single-point failure.
With this set-up, Burt County dispatch personnel can now cross-patch and communicate with police, fire and rescue, the sheriff, state patrol and other emergency responders on a single device rather than having to juggle two completely different radio systems, said 9-1-1 Telecommunicator Erin Redman.
“We can even receive radio traffic from Burt County Roads and some bus drivers,” Donawa said. “The network provides a safety net over Burt County.”