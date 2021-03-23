More from the ‘chicken bus’

Two “chicken bus” shorts.
Number 1:
It was January of 2016. We were riding a bus from Granada, around Lake Nicaragua to it’s mouth at San Carlos.
Why a bus? The boat across the lake was not operating due to drought and resultant low water levels. The bus trip cost under $10 for the both of us, with air travel coming in around $70 apiece. Remember, we are frugal (a nice word for cheap) travelers. So spending $10 versus $140 was not a hard decision. Additionally, we love to see the countryside rather than just the inside of airports.
We were on the trip’s starting point and thus had seats. It was supposed to be a six-hour trip, but as is typical, multiple stops were made to pick up other fares, adding to the trip’s time. At the four-hour mark, the aisle was packed with standing people.
Now this bus was an old Bluebird school bus, thus had no onboard bathroom. No rest stops had been made and we were getting a little uncomfortable.
A loud bang was heard. A couple of voices yelled to the driver, then the rest of the passengers cheered. Why? A tire had blown. All passengers could, and did, get off. In what seemed to be a choreographed and well rehearsed drill, the men went to the right, faced a fence. The women crossed the road and went down a shallow embankment and crouched. When folks were relieved, they wandered back to the bus.
By this time, the blown tire was nearly off. A spare was pushed off from the roof. It bounced about 10 feet into the air, then was surrounded by bus crew and passengers who subdued it. It was quickly put on.
The most amazing part was watching a young, wiry Nica man carry the blown tire on his back up the ladder at the rear of the bus. Jim, familiar with most everything that has wheels, said “Look at that. That tire, on a steel rim weighs around 140 pounds. Because of its bulk and weight, two men struggle to carry one and he is taking it singlehandedly up that ladder.”
We boarded the bus and uneventfully finished our hour bus ride, grateful for the relief and leg stretching mid-trip. We were so impressed by the work ethic we saw exhibited.
Number 2:
Another day, Jim and I were seated next to each other on a crowded Nicaraguan “chicken bus.” The year and destination have been forgotten, but not this event.
It was hot and humid. There was no air conditioning. A dark skinned, black haired, short woman boarded with three children. It was easy to see, this woman had her hands full as the baby was crying, the preschooler was clinging to her legs and there was a toddler.
The middle child stood and stared in amazement at her surroundings. I couldn’t help wonder if this was her first bus ride.
I made eye contact with the mom and I reached out my arms toward the toddler. No words were exchanged, but permission was granted. The mother looked gratified for the help with the middle one. As I held the small child, her eyes were alert and scanning my face with a sense of wonder. She did not utter a single sound. We wondered if the tyke had ever seen a white face, blue eyes and light colored hair. (Often we were the only non-Nica travelers.)
Shortly, she rested her head on my chest, nestled in and fell asleep. I held her until it was time for the foursome to get off the bus. The feeling I got holding that child is hard to explain. It’s a primal, mother reaction, one that transcends language and culture. Being able to help another mother was intensely gratifying. It was the best part of my day.
We collect stories on our travels like other people collect souvenirs. There are more stories. There are always more travel stories.
Until next time.
Love Livin’ in Craig