More vaccine clinics coming, but you must be registered

Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department hosted a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Tekamah Feb. 3 and more clinics are planned for the future.
Another is set for Oakland on Saturday. But, like with the Tekamah clinic, seniors looking to get vaccinated must first make an appointment with the public health department. Appointments can be made by calling 402-313-4098.
Also as was the case in Tekamah, the Oakland clinic is intended for people over the age of 80 as health department officials attempt to first vaccinate those who are most vulnerable to the virus’ effects. Health department officials have not yet said how many doses were administered at the Tekamah clinic, or if more shots would have been given had more people been registered on its notification list.
Elkhorn Logan Valley uses its notification system to inform area residents when, and where, a vaccine clinic is available for them. Anyone in the health department’s four-county area over 65 years of age who wants the notification can register online at https://bit.ly/2MAHBvB. Adding your name to the list does not mean making an appointment for a vaccination, rather, it ensures that you will be notified of updates as they are available.
The health department urges family members to help older residents who may not be as technologically savvy to get registered.
The state Department of Health and Human Services also operates a notification Web site. State officials say anyone between the ages of 18 and 65 who have an underlying health condition—like heart issues, cancer or diabetes—and who have registered on a health department’s should register again on the state’s site. Underlying health conditions are a priority factor in the 1B phase.
DHHS reported Wednesday morning 74,017 people had received both doses of vaccine. It takes two doses for the vaccine to be fully effective.
Statewide, 246,623 doses had been administered of the 350,500 that had been received to date.
The Oakland vaccination clinic is scheduled as more vaccine arrives in the state.
Nebraska will be included in the federal retail pharmacy program, a plan that will supply major pharmacies, including Walmarts, with vaccine. Those shipments were expected to begin arriving this week.
Nebraska sites currently are limited to Walmarts in 17 communities and at pharmacies served by AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation’s pharmacy services administrative organization and Cardinal Health’s PSAOs. Neither of Burt County’s two pharmacies is included in the program.
According to a release from the company, Walmarts in Blair and Fremont are part of the program which was expected to begin administering vaccinations on Thursday. Walmart, Inc., said it chose its sites with an eye toward locations that reach customers in underserved communities with limited access to healthcare. None of the 17 Walmarts are in Omaha or Lincoln, according to the company.
The initial shipment is limited. Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday that 5,700 doses are coming to the state through the retail pharmacy program.
Anyone receiving a vaccine through the program must meet the state’s eligibility requirements, meeting Phase 1B status, for example, and they must schedule an appointment. He also said vaccinations through the program should come at no cost to the recipient.
Ricketts on Wednesday said the state had no input on pharmacy locations nor did the federal government provide any guidance on how the pharmacies could coordinate with the state to make sure they are following distribution guidelines.
The announcement of more vaccination sites comes as Burt County’s risk dial slipped back to 2.07, it’s lowest placement since the end of October. Readings were down throughout the district. The dials, released for the week ending Feb. 7, showed Madison County at 1.89, Cuming County, 2.21; and Stanton County, 2.14.
Wednesday morning figures from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services showed the county had seen 24 of its 595 total cases in the last 14 days, an increase of seven cases over the last week.
Statewide, 194,632 people had tested positive for the virus as of Wednesday morning, according to the DHHS. The department says over 72 percent of them, 141,239 have recovered.
Only 240 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Wednesday morning.