‘Moving day’ in men’s league play

Men’s league play at Northridge Country Club last week saw 13 of the league’s 20 teams change positions.
Clements Trucking wasn’t one of them.
The league leaders held their position atop the leader board despite lounging through a bye week.
But there was plenty of activity down below—like immediately below.
Team Bryant moved up five spots to second place after burying Team Parson 34.5-13.5. The big loss cost the Parson squad eight spots in the standings, dropping them from fourth to 12th.
The shakeup in the standings may have helped NP Dodge remain in third. The realtors dropped a 27.5-20.5 decision to Team Gilmore who jumped up a place into seventh.
Lucas Wood’s Team fell from second to fourth after losing to Titus Farms, 30.5-17.5. Sam Titus paced the winners with his net 29, helping them gain four spots in the standings.
Team McCann stayed in fifth despite dropping a 25.5-22.5 decision to Team Goll.
In other matches:
Team Adam exploded for a 35-13 win over Save More Market. While the Adam gang held their position of next to last in the standings, the loss cost the grocers three spots in the standings.
TiCaRds romped past Washington County Bank by a 30-18 count.
Team Bennett dumped Farm and Ranch Services, 28-20, behind Tony Riecken’s net 25.
Riverfront Hunt Club crept past Creston Fertilizer 24.5-23.5. Brad Olson carded an even par 36 for the winners, tying for the week’s low gross score. His total parlayed into a net 29. Brent Stansberry matched Olson’s gross score for Creston.
Agwerx Aviation claimed a 24.5-23.5 win over Team Hoover behind a gross 36 from Burt Rogers.
Play in the 20-team league continues every Tuesday night throughout the summer.
Men’s League Standings
1. Clements Trucking, 368; 2. Team Bryant, 352.5; 3. NP Dodge, 347.5; 4. Lucas Wood’s Team, 344.5; 5. Team McCann, 343; 6. Team Hoover, 342.5; 7. Team Gilmore, 342; 8. Team Bennett, 342; 9. Agwerx Aviation, 338; 10. Titus Farms, 338; 11. Riverfront Hunt Club, 338; 12. Team Parson, 335.5; 13. TiCaRds, 335; 14. Washington County Bank, 331.5; 15. Team Going, 331.5; 16. Save More Market, 330.5; 17. Team Goll, 328; 18. Creston Fertilizer, 327.5; 19. Team Adam, 309; 20. Farm and Ranch Services, 292.5.