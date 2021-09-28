Moving tribute to MIAs held in Craig Park

Just why were there folks gathered on the third Friday of September in the Craig Park?
It was National POW/MIA Recognition Day and the village’s Legion and Legion Auxiliary organized their first event to honor the members of the armed forces who are missing.
The focal point of the ceremony was the Missing Man Table, a small table, set for one with a white tablecloth. Duane Hinman, commander of the Craig Legion post, explained the symbolism of each item.
On a plate was a slice of lemon and salt, one symbolizing their bitter fate and the latter standing for the countless tears of waiting families. An inverted glass was a remembrance that “they cannot toast with us at this time.” A candle symbolizes hope. The single rose stood for their sacrifice.
“The American flag reminds us that many of them may never return and have paid the supreme sacrifice to ensure our freedom,” Hinman said
The remembrance concluded with a procession. Stan Landholm and Jeff West guarded the table while others were led by Bob Hawkins and Ronnie Rogers, senior member of the Craig Legion, for a silent lap around the Craig Park. A group of around 30 ranging in age from 4 to 90 traversed in silent remembrance of those who had not returned to their families.