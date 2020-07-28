Burt County Museum has announced plans for its reopening.
The museum will reopen to the public on Tuesday, Aug. 4, during regular business hours Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 1 to 5 p.m.
Appointments must be made.
The usual precautions for COVID-19 will be practiced. Masks and hand sanitizer are strongly encouraged and will be available. Social distancing will be expected and groups will be limited to 10 people.
Please refrain from visiting the museum if you, or a family member, are ill.
Visits are by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling the museum at 402-374-1505; or via e-mail to burtcomuseum@abbnebraska.com.