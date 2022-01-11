Museum’s schoolhouse hosts a reunion, kind of

There was a reunion, of sorts last Monday at the Nolana School.
The one-room schoolhouse which used to grace a pasture in southwestern Burt County now stands on the campus of Burt County Museum. That’s where Norm Johnson, Ray Satree and Calvin Moseman met to talk about the old days.
All three, all in their early 90s, are past presidents of the District 57 school board.
“I thought it would be bigger,” Satree said upon entering the building for the first time in nearly 40 years.
They remembered two rows of desks, each with the hole in the right front where the inkwell was placed.
Although the museum had a decorative potbellied stove put in, the school didn’t use one since at least the mid 1920s. Moseman remembered a basement was dug under the school in 1926, according to records, and an oil furnace was added to the facility. “We even had running water and a bathroom down there,” he said. “We were real modern.”
They also remembered the stage at the front of the room and the big heavy curtain that was employed when the stage was used for school programs.
The three remembered the packed houses for Christmas and other school programs. Satree said parents who arrived early enough could sit in the desks the students used. When they were full, chairs were set up in the back, anybody else had to stand.
For most of the 20th century, rural schools weren’t just education centers, they were a center of community life. Families gathered for school picnics, sharing homemade ice cream and cake. A young man might have to pay 50 cents for a young lady’s box lunch at a social in the early 1900s. The women of the neighborhood formed the Nolan Extension Club which met for decades.
So how do you get on the school board for a country school?
“It’s not like there was a big federal election,” Johnson said.
He said he was at a school board meeting one night, one of only four people in the room—including the three board members—when one of them said he was going off the board and suggested, firmly, that Johnson should take his place.
“I went home and told my wife I was on the school board,” he said. “She said, ‘How did that happen?’”
But that’s likely how it happened at most of the county’s rural schools. Interested parents stepped up to have a say in their children’s education and made it possible for their kids to have a place to learn close to where they lived. Although none of the three attended the school themselves, combined they sent 13 children to Nolana.
At one point Burt County had 65 rural school districts. District 57 was comprised of four sections and half of three others about two miles south and three miles west of Craig. In it’s heyday it was home to more than 20 students through the eighth grade. They remembered the sight of a four-door sedan pulling up and nearly a dozen kids getting out as parents would work together to make sure everyone’s children got to school.
It was like that at Nolana for 100 years before it closed in 1980. The 1880 federal census showed 10-year-old Andrew Wedergren was at school when the census was taken, June 8-10. Although the census showed many area children in school, it doesn’t say where. Still, many of the names from the late 1880s remained common in the Nolana neighborhood—names like Minier, Lundquist, Peterson, Johnson, Kennedy, Ekdahl, Nyquist and Greenwood. It was common in pioneer times for school, like church, to be held in the home of an early settler, providing an education for their children perhaps without state or county knowledge.
That changed in December of 1882 when County Superintendent G.G. Gates approved the petition that created the district. Three days later, Gates filed papers showing that he notified Swan John Wedergren, Andrew’s father, of the formation of the district and requested him to notify every qualified voter in the new school district to meet at Wedergren’s house on Dec. 23 to elect officers for the district.
Eventually a schoolhouse was built, replaced by another—the last one—in 1903. It was built just south of the previous model. Moseman remembered the school yard surrounded by a fence, to keep neighboring sheep out, and a ballfield just to the west.
None remembered anything major happening at the school—no blizzards or tornadoes or other disasters. The worst they remembered was when the school bell was stolen. Early in the school year in 1972, as they recalled, the teacher opened the school and found the rope on the floor.
Johnson opined that it must have been a professional job.
“They didn’t leave a mark,” said. “The only way you could tell was they left a dent in the grass.”
To this day the don’t know who took it or what happened to the bell. Museum curator Bonnie Newell said the bell that hangs in the belfry now was acquired when the Wetherell school near Bertha closed.
In the fall of 1966, junior high students started going to town school. As rural populations decreased, transportation improved and economic factors intervened, rural schools started closing, especially in the late 60s and early 70s as state officials started pushing for consolidation.
Nolana hung on until finally closing in 1980.
“It was an easy decision,” Satree said. “It was just getting too expensive.”
He was still a board member when the district disbanded. He said disbanding was a simple process. Each family could decide which of the neighboring K-12 districts they wanted to become a part of—primarily Oakland-Craig or Logan View—and their land would follow them into that district.
After the district was absorbed, the school’s furnishings were sold at auction—some of them ending up with the nearby families whose children attended there.
The museum acquired the building in 1988 restoring it with items reflecting the period of time.
As museums do, the acquisition kept alive memories, memories of a simpler, more innocent time.
Memories that were rekindled last week for three men who lived that history.