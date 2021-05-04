Musings for May

Last week, a warm spring day found me in repose on the sidewalk, capturing the rays of the sun.
After a long winter, the sunlight felt like a healing hand, promising better days ahead. I gazed up through the branches of the just-waking-up maple tree at the fluffy spring clouds floating by.
As I continued my state of recline, I started to listen. Really listen. In the background I heard a faint hum of a lawnmower. Closer and louder, a mourning dove sang its haunting song with the competing song of the Eurasian collared dove (an invasive species) also being heralded. What an enjoyable interlude in my afternoon of tending my flower beds and planting new residents.
One evening, returning from Tekamah via the road skirting Summit Lake, a small group of pelicans caught our attention. As we continued around the bend, more were spotted. Fortunately, the vehicle in which we were traveling had a new park sticker, thus we could drive down to the north boat dock without risking a ticket. At the west end of the lake, the pelicans were gathering. Their feeding, preening and just standing in the water was captivating.
We enjoyed our pelican watching so much, we returned a second evening. A week later, they were still there. If you missed them this year, mark your calendar for the third and fourth weeks in April for this captivating wildlife viewing.
On Saturday, Jim announced that he wanted a very laid back Sunday. I appreciated the advance notice, so I didn’t plan or expect any honey-do projects to be on the agenda. Wise wifely move, don’t you think?
Sunday afternoon, after naps, we talked about what we might do. Jim wondered if one or our two local wineries was open. I called 402-618-0983 and was assured of a spot. Mid-afternoon, we drove to Big Cottonwood Winery to enjoy their offerings. Even though the wind was kicking up, the patio was protected. What a beautiful view we enjoyed; it’s as nice as any winery we have visited (including ones in New Zealand). While the winery is up for sale, Deb Barnett and her sister-in-law Barb are having tasting room hours to reduce inventory. Open hours on Saturday and Sunday are from 2 until 5, complete with product discounts and free gifts for purchases over $50.
Another day, we even drowned some worms. Hearing the call of the blackbirds and gazing over the sun drenched water was magnificent. No fish were caught, so we were spared the work of cleaning and cooking them. That pleasure will be enjoyed another day.
Recently, I ran across some new research about becoming happier. Having a new experience every day is linked to happiness and more positive emotions. It doesn’t have go be a big, costly one or even of long duration.
Here’s hoping you have enjoyed a some new experiences this week, whether it be as small listening to the birds or basking in the sunshine. There are so many facets one can enjoy while the majesty of spring’s return unfolds.
Love livin’ in Craig.