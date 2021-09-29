 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Myra Hultquist
top story

Myra Hultquist

Hultquist obit

A graveside service for Myra Hultquist will be held at a later date in the Oakland Cemetery, Oakland, Nebraska. The 84-year-old Lyons, Kansas, woman passed away Sept. 12, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Lyons.

Myra Lorraine was born July 30, 1937, in Pender to A. Henry and Matilda Ruge Engelbart. Myra was united in marriage with Dwight “Dewey” Hultquist on May 12, 1955, in Uehling. He preceded her in death on Dec. 9, 2015.

Myra resided in Lyons from 1980 until 2016, when she moved to Wichita. She also resided in Clifton, Kansas, from 1960 until 1980.

Myra was a top Avon saleswoman, having worked from 1968 until her retirement in 2015. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Lyons, Eastern Star Queen Esther Chapter No. 32, and member of the Red Hatters.

Myra enjoyed traveling with Dewey, especially to Valle Del Ora in Mesa, Arizona. She also looked forward to having coffee with her friends and catching up with her coffee group.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Russell Henry Hultquist; brother, Dr. Richard Engelbart; in-laws, Sherman and Zella Hultquist; and dear friend, Lil Anderson.

Myra is survived by her son, Roger Hultquist and his wife Brenda, and their children, Kyle Dwight, Ryan Samuel, Mariyah Flavie and Yasmine Myra all of Lincoln, Rhode Island; daughter, Karen Lorraine Hall and her husband Kevin of Lyons; sister-in-law, Sharon Engelbart of Colorado Springs, Colorado; four nieces and nephews, Laura Allen, Jim Engelbart, Dr. Paula Walters; and godson, Rich Engelbart of Colorado Springs and their families.

Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Jeffrey Campbell

A celebration of the life of Jeffrey A. Campbell was held Sept. 18, 2021, at Kennard Auditorium in Kennard. The 63-year-old Herman man passed …

Jett Andreasen
Community

Jett Andreasen

Funeral services for Jett Andreasen were held Sept. 9, 2021, at Reach Church (formerly Country Bible). Jett, age 13 of Blair, passed away Sept…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News