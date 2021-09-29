A graveside service for Myra Hultquist will be held at a later date in the Oakland Cemetery, Oakland, Nebraska. The 84-year-old Lyons, Kansas, woman passed away Sept. 12, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Lyons.
Myra Lorraine was born July 30, 1937, in Pender to A. Henry and Matilda Ruge Engelbart. Myra was united in marriage with Dwight “Dewey” Hultquist on May 12, 1955, in Uehling. He preceded her in death on Dec. 9, 2015.
Myra resided in Lyons from 1980 until 2016, when she moved to Wichita. She also resided in Clifton, Kansas, from 1960 until 1980.
Myra was a top Avon saleswoman, having worked from 1968 until her retirement in 2015. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Lyons, Eastern Star Queen Esther Chapter No. 32, and member of the Red Hatters.
Myra enjoyed traveling with Dewey, especially to Valle Del Ora in Mesa, Arizona. She also looked forward to having coffee with her friends and catching up with her coffee group.
She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Russell Henry Hultquist; brother, Dr. Richard Engelbart; in-laws, Sherman and Zella Hultquist; and dear friend, Lil Anderson.
Myra is survived by her son, Roger Hultquist and his wife Brenda, and their children, Kyle Dwight, Ryan Samuel, Mariyah Flavie and Yasmine Myra all of Lincoln, Rhode Island; daughter, Karen Lorraine Hall and her husband Kevin of Lyons; sister-in-law, Sharon Engelbart of Colorado Springs, Colorado; four nieces and nephews, Laura Allen, Jim Engelbart, Dr. Paula Walters; and godson, Rich Engelbart of Colorado Springs and their families.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.