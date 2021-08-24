 Skip to main content
Funeral services for Nancy Hoffman were Monday, August 16, 2021, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Lyons. Burial was in Lyons Cemetery. The Lyons woman passed away August 11, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Hillside Villa in West Point at the age of 82.

Nancy Lee Hoffman was born May 8, 1939, in Ottumwa, Iowa, to George and Vera (Floto) Mullinnix.

She was baptized in Sigourney, Iowa, at First Christian Church and attended grade school and high school in Sigourney. After graduation, she went to Minneapolis, Minn., and attended College of Medical Technology. On February 7, 1981, Nancy was married to Darold Hoffman.

Nancy worked as a medical tech and a nurse’s aide, sold vacuums and worked at the Holmquist Service Station. She also worked in the assembly line, building trailers in Tekamah. She managed the Oakland Golf Club for a time. Lastly, she and her husband Darold purchased the Lyons Mini Mart, which they ran together for 23 years.

Nancy loved cooking, especially for her kids and grandkids. She also enjoyed knitting and crocheting.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 40 years, Darold; daughter, Shelly Witt of Gilbert, Iowa; sons, Michael (Shelley) Witt of Phoenix, Ariz., Kelly (Julie) Danielson of Ashland; stepdaughter, Monica (Steve) Samek of Omaha; stepsons, Kelly Hoffman of Reno, Nev., Darin (Kendra) Hoffman of Beatrice, David (Peggy) Hoffman of St. Louis, Mo.; 16 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren.

Memorials are suggested to Bethany Lutheran Church or Lyons Fire and Rescue.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.

